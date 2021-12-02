AWS re:Invent 2021: Few new services suggest AWS is maturing (in a good way)

The cloud is everywhere, and there are high-paying jobs to be had. Learn to be a Microsoft Azure administrator with this asynchronous course while it's on sale. About 85% of Fortune 500 companies use Microsoft Azure, and small- to medium-sized businesses are using cloud technologies more than ever, yet are struggling to find workers with the right skills. So if you hoped to break into the tech industry in 2022, you can train at your own pace to learn marketable skills that are always in demand from The 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect & Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle. Best of all, it's on sale right now for only $39.99.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 HOURS AGO