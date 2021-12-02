ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AWS re:Invent 2021: Few new services suggest AWS is maturing (in a good way)

By Matt Asay
TechRepublic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCommentary: AWS didn't fill re:Invent 2021 with new product announcements. Instead, AWS seems to be trying to help customers make better use of what they already have. "However transformational AWS was back in [its early] days, it chose a rather conservative path for the most important two hours of its year,"...

diginomica.com

re:Invent 2021 - AWS emphasizes service packaging and usability over raw infrastructure

The bane of every successful company, athlete or artist harkens back to the vaudevillian phrase, "What do you do for an encore?" A company like AWS that pioneered cloud infrastructure services and still dominates the market, despite many big-name competitors, forces itself to answer that question every year at its widely-anticipated re:Invent conference.
BUSINESS
Infoworld

Top developer takeaways from AWS re:Invent 2021

Cloud giant Amazon Web Services may have turned the dial of its annual AWS re:Invent jamboree more towards business executives and less towards the developers who helped propel it to its dominant market position, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t plenty for software developers to get excited about as we round into 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
InformationWeek

Nasdaq CEO at AWS re:Invent Talks Cloud’s Impact on FinTech

This year’s AWS re:Invent conference demonstrated the cycle of change extends from new leadership at AWS itself to the ways the financial system may evolve in the coming years. Adam Selipsky led his first keynote at re:Invent as CEO of AWS since taking the role in May. This year’s conference...
BUSINESS
itprotoday.com

AWS Cloud WAN, Amplify Low-Code Studio Debut at re:Invent 2021 Conference

On the final day of the re:Invent 2021 hybrid conference in Las Vegas, Amazon Web Services CTO Werner Vogels outlined the progress the AWS cloud platform has made over the last 15 years while also announcing new services. Back in 2006, AWS only offered a handful of services, said Vogels...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aws#Amazon Dynamodb#Graviton#Gartner#Serverless
TechCrunch

AWS re:Invent 2021 was more incremental than innovative

For starters, it was the first time back in Vegas after the pandemic forced the event into virtual mode last year. There were fewer people onsite than in a normal year (whatever normal is now), and it was also the first re:Invent with new CEO Adam Selipsky delivering the main keynote on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Druva takes aim at ransomware with data protection across all cloud instances

When Amazon Web Services Inc.’s new Chief Executive Officer Adam Selipsky said this week that the company now offers more than 475 compute instances, it was clear that there is no shortage of options to serve any business in the cloud. But it was also clear that there is a very large environment to be managed and protected.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

Cloud computing: Gain the skills to be certified as a Microsoft Azure administrator

The cloud is everywhere, and there are high-paying jobs to be had. Learn to be a Microsoft Azure administrator with this asynchronous course while it's on sale. About 85% of Fortune 500 companies use Microsoft Azure, and small- to medium-sized businesses are using cloud technologies more than ever, yet are struggling to find workers with the right skills. So if you hoped to break into the tech industry in 2022, you can train at your own pace to learn marketable skills that are always in demand from The 2022 Microsoft Azure Architect & Administrator Exam Certification Prep Bundle. Best of all, it's on sale right now for only $39.99.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

6 big Kubernetes container security launches at AWS re:Invent 2021

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its cybersecurity partners brought a major emphasis on Kubernetes container security in their product launches this week at the re:Invent 2021 conference. The announcements included extending AWS security tools to cover containers, a new AWS marketplace for containerized apps that offers security benefits, and a...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Everyone's been talking about AWS, and Google Cloud is jealous

Just as the curtain falls on Amazon Web Services' re:Invent 2021 event, Google Cloud has announced a series of new cloud regions, not just in the US, but around the world. With 29 cloud regions and 88 zones already operational, Google claims that it already runs more regions with multiple availability zones than any other hyperscale cloud provider.
BUSINESS
Infoworld

AWS updates databases, AI and serverless offerings at re:Invent

In a follow-up to new compute, network and data service offerings announced by AWS CEO Adam Selipsky earlier this week, Amazon's vice president of AI, Swami Sivasubramanian, pulled the covers off some updates to database, machine learning and serverless offerings. Taking a cue from Selipsky’s theme of simplifying AWS' array...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Prosimo and AWS Deliver Innovative New Services to Simplify Cloud Networking

Integration with New AWS Services Simplify Cross-Region Connectivity on AWS and Management of Hybrid Architectures. Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, announced new cloud networking capabilities building on top of Amazon Web Services (AWS) new innovations, to further simplify hybrid and multi-cloud networking. The Prosimo Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform provides cloud-native integrations for customers that want to build an elastic and scalable transit with AWS Cloud WAN for cross-region connectivity. In addition, integration with AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere enables customers to deploy Prosimo AXI edges through a single AWS portal for customers across their hybrid architecture. Enterprises require a secure and optimized network transit that uses cloud-native constructs and auto-scales as the footprint grows when business requirements change and works consistently across different cloud regions, edge locations and co-locations.
SOFTWARE
eWeek

Top 10 Edge Computing Companies of 2022

Edge computing companies enable distributed computing throughout a network, including to the very edge – hence the name. Rather than process data in massive data centers or using large cloud providers, edge computing companies support deployments that are more far-flung, closer to consumers – even in their homes. An edge...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

AWS Unveils Private 5G as New Managed Service

AWS has unveiled AWS Private 5G, a new managed service that helps enterprises set up and scale private 5G mobile networks in their facilities in days instead of months. With just a few clicks in the AWS console, customers specify where they want to build a mobile network and the network capacity needed for their devices—and AWS delivers and maintains the small cell radio units, servers, 5G core and radio access network (RAN) software, and subscriber identity modules (SIM cards) required to set up a private 5G network and connect devices. AWS Private 5G automates the setup and deployment of the network and scales capacity on demand to support additional devices and increased network traffic. There are no upfront fees or per-device costs with AWS Private 5G, and customers only pay for the network capacity and throughput they request.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

AWS launches re:Post, a new community-driven Q&A service

“AWS re:Post is an AWS-managed Q&A service offering crowd-sourced, expert-reviewed answers to your technical questions about AWS that replaces the original AWS Forums,” the company explained in a blog post about the announcement. “Community members can earn reputation points to build up their community expert status by providing accepted answers and reviewing answers from other users, helping to continually expand the availability of public knowledge across all AWS services.”
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Ubyon Demonstrates Industry’s First Identity-Asserted Access Service On AWS Cloud WAN

Enables enterprises to build secure, global cloud networks in minutes. Ubyon, a Silicon Valley startup, demonstrated a new enterprise cloud access solution as a Platinum launch partner of the AWS Cloud WAN service announced at AWS re:Invent hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Ubyon’s identity-asserted access service is part of its broader vision to secure users, applications, and clouds in the modern cloud-first enterprise. The service works with the AWS Cloud WAN service to allow for a transparent, yet secure way to easily connect users to applications and clouds.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Amazon Web Services to beef up container security with new threat detection

Amazon Web Services said it’s responding to the rising need for container security with plans to launch new threat detection capabilities for container workloads during the first quarter of 2022. At the AWS re:Invent 2021 conference today, AWS chief information security officer Stephen Schmidt said the company does not typically...
SOFTWARE
devops.com

AWS re:Invent Roundup: Private 5G | Graviton3 ARM Chips | DevOps Guru++

Welcome to The Long View—where we peruse the news of the week and strip it to the essentials. Let’s work out what really matters. This week: Three things that caught my eye from Amazon Web Services’ re:Invent 2021 conference: Private 5G, Graviton3 chips, and something called DevOps Guru for RDS (yes, really).
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

AWS launches four new storage services aimed at improving data management

The first option is a new Amazon S3 Glacier storage class that is designed to offer milliseconds access for archived data. AWS says that with this storage class, customers can achieve the lowest-cost storage in the cloud for data that is stored long-term and rarely accessed, but requires immediate retrieval when requested.
SOFTWARE

