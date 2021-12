EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of a neck injury, and he could be out longer. Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones on Friday after being told by the team's medical personnel that the third-year quarterback had not been cleared for contact. Veteran Mike Glennon will get the start, his first with the Giants.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO