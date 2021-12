Wendy Williams has had fans worried for months after it was revealed she would not be immediately returning to "The Wendy Williams Show" in the wake of its summer hiatus. Wendy was originally scheduled to reclaim her purple chair in September, though her return was pushed back after it was confirmed via a post on "The Wendy Williams Show"'s Instagram that Wendy had been experiencing health issues as well as a "breakthrough case of COVID-19." The show's Season 13 premiere was then scheduled for October 4.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO