Qualcomm dives into handheld gaming, powering new device in partnership with Razer

By MIKE FREEMAN
 1 day ago

What new bells and whistles might be coming to top-tier Android smartphones next year?. Qualcomm, whose mobile processors power some 2 billion handsets worldwide, gave a few hints this week at its annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. The San Diego company introduced technologies that deliver faster 5G and Wi-Fi,...

9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung refreshes two budget A-series phones with 5G and higher prices

With 2022 and CES just around the corner, Samsung is ready to introduce new updates to its popular and budget-friendly A-series, which has helped keep sales strong for the Korean company despite supply woes for the flagship Galaxy S21. This time around, both the Galaxy A13 5G and A03S are getting a bit more expensive while confirming some new hardware and 5G connectivity for the A13.
NFL
T3.com

Save almost $1,000 on a new Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 2080 gaming laptop

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday out of the way, we now set our sights towards the best Christmas deals of the year. Amazon Christmas deals are already showing up, giving us no break from the biggest sales weekend of the year. This RTX gaming laptop deal doesn't pull any punches either, offering of the best Razer gaming laptop deals yet.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Watch out Nintendo, Android handhelds are coming to eat the Switch’s lunch

A day after announcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that’ll power the next batch of flagship Android phones, Qualcomm has revealed its Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming platform. The new chip is designed for Android-based gaming handhelds. While not a commercial product that consumers can purchase, Qualcomm has partnered...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Black Friday Gaming PC, Gaming Laptop, and Gaming Monitor Deals from Dell, Alienware, HP, Razer, Lenovo, and More

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26, but some pretty amazing Black Friday deals on gaming PCs and gaming laptops have already started now. There are several models from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Razer, ASUS, MSI, and Gigabyte that are equipped with RTX 3060, 3070, and 3080 videos and ship by the end of the year (and many by the end of November). Some PCs go out of stock very quickly and are usually replaced with a different model. We'll keep this article updated through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
ELECTRONICS
PCGamesN

Razer and Qualcomm’s handheld looks like a Wii U and Gizmondo hybrid

Cloud gaming is all the rage these days, with the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly project xCloud) facilitating bringing sharp and responsive gaming experiences on Microsoft Edge compatible devices. There’s no doubt that some gamers will use the upcoming Steam Deck for streaming too, but a new dev kit leak suggests Razer could be conjuring up a new Snapdragon-powered stream machine in collaboration with Qualcomm.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Samsung Wants to Sell a Lot of Galaxy S22 Devices

For some time now, the Galaxy S series has not been performing as well as Samsung would want it to. However, the South Korean firm is hoping that this lacking performance changes next year when Samsung finally unveils the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung's Plans with the Galaxy S22 Series Are...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Nreal Light augmented reality glasses now available from $600 in the US

Following on from its previous launch in Japan, South Korea, Germany and Spain this month Nreal has launched its augmented reality glasses aptly named Light throughout the United States. Making them available to purchase priced at around $600 and offering a more affordable alternative to the likes of the Magic Leap 2 and Microsoft HoloLens 2 AR glasses. The AR glasses are available via Verizon in the US, Vodafone in Germany and Spain and T mobile in Germany or KDDI in Japan.
ELECTRONICS
techacrobat.com

Apple to launch iPhone 14, mixed reality headset with WiFi 6E support

As we all know, California based Cupertino was anticipated to provide WiFi 6E support to iPhones with the iPhone 13 series this year. But, unfortunately, Apple was not able to do that, and according to reports, there is no information about when the iPhones are going to get the capability that many other smartphone flagships already have. According to a recent report, Apple could do this next year, with the iPhone 14 lineup along with its impending mixed reality headset.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 announced for Android-based handheld gaming devices

Qualcomm recently unveiled its next-generation flagship smartphone processor, dubbed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which will be powering the upcoming premium smartphones, starting with flagship phones from Xiaomi and Motorola later this month. Today, at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit, the company has unveiled several new products and one of them...
CELL PHONES
US News and World Report

Qualcomm Leans Into Cameras, Gaming With New Flagship Smartphone Chip

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday released its new top-tier smartphone chip aimed at premium-priced Android phones with features like sharper photos and graphics than handsets using chips from rivals. The San Diego, California-based company is the biggest supplier of the chips at the heart of many Android phones, competing...
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

Qualcomm’s betting on AI to take on Apple and Google’s chips

Apple has been in a league of its own when it comes to developing processors for phones and embedding its own AI-powered experience. But this year, Google has thrown its hat in the ring by debuting its indigenous Tensor Chip to give the Pixel 6 a platform to showcase the company’s vision for smartphones.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Differences REVEALED, Qualcomm Going Hard on PC and Gaming & more! (video)

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for next generation gaming devices. The official news today begins with Qualcomm as today is Day 2 of the Snapdragon Tech Summit. Heads up, grab some more popcorn as today was just as packed as yesterday. Let's start with Gaming. I know, with how important mobile games have become, it was only a matter of time for Qualcomm to give us a dedicated handheld gaming platform with its new Snapdragon 3x Gen 1. The company is describing this as a purpose-built platform designed to create a whole new category of dedicated gaming devices that offers the most demanding of gamers with the best way to play. I don't know about you, but I prefer hardware controls, and that's just part of the story. Not only does it deliver best-in-class performance, but it also runs Android games and even let's you stream content from cloud gaming libraries. This means you can stream PC games away from your desktop and also run entertainment apps from wherever you are, and at any time as well. This, along with the entire arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies we heard of yesterday, will all allow for a new and premium category of gaming devices we've never seen before. Qualcomm also announced a handheld gaming developer kit they are making with Razer – but like I said, unfortunately it’s just for developers. The concept devices we played with today are pretty awesome, and again this is just the tip of the iceberg, so follow the first link in the description to learn more.
ELECTRONICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Qualcomm Jumps Into Hot Gaming Market With New Chip for Portable Game Consoles

Qualcomm introduced a new microchip on Wednesday for handheld gaming consoles. The chip, called Snapdragon G3x, will debut in a portable device made by Razer with a 6.65-inch screen and a built-in controller that resembles a Nintendo Switch. Qualcomm is the biggest supplier of chips at the heart of Android...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Samsung's new $250 Galaxy A13 5G is its cheapest 5G phone yet

Samsung is going all-in on budget phones. The tech giant on Wednesday announced the Galaxy A13 5G, a $250 phone that comes with 5G support and a triple-lens camera. It will be sold through AT&T, starting Friday. At that price, the Galaxy A13 is even cheaper than the Galaxy A32, which was Samsung's cheapest 5G phone when it debuted in the US in April for $280.
CELL PHONES
geekculture.co

Qualcomm Launches G3x Gen 1 Mobile Gaming Chip And Razer Built A Prototype

Qualcomm is known for making the Snapdragon chipset that powers many smartphone models, including Xiaomi’s Mi 11, ASUS ROG Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and many more. The Snapdragon series of chipsets played an undeniable role in building the perception of smartphones as legitimate and powerful gaming devices in their own right.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Samsung Officially Wins Cyber Monday: Save $1,000+ on New TVs & Smart Home Gadgets Tonight Only

We’ve been preparing for months to bring you the best of the best Cyber Monday deals. Already, we’ve found huge discounts on OLED TVs, designer fashion, luxury pizza ovens, and everyday essentials. No matter what you’re trying to buy, you can find it for sale at a discount today. However, after reviewing countless Cyber Week promotions, there’s one brand in particular that stands out. In 2021, the Samsung Cyber Monday event puts all other sales to shame. Seriously, virtually everything Samsung makes is discounted by 20%, 35% or even 69% for Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. Usually, this is a chance...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for next generation gaming devices

Qualcomm announces a gaming-oriented chipset during its Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 event in Hawaii. The brand new Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform provides cutting-edge performance, and the entire Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies are capable of running all Android games, playing content from cloud gaming services. The platform is also capable of streaming games from a home console or PC, and it’s the ultimate chipset for all the entertainment users would ever need and ask for.
TECHNOLOGY

