Lima City officials and union leaders tout the local benefit of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure improvement plan. Mayor-Elect Sharetta Smith was joined by the presidents of the local UAW and the Lima Building Trades unions to talk about the funding plan. The bill will give Ohio over $9 billion for highway improvements and nearly $500 million for bridges. Plus, there is another $1.4 billion heading to the state to improve water infrastructure, and millions more to increase broadband access around the state. All of that work could mean more work for union labor locally. The bill was signed into law last week, and Mayor-Elect Smith says that the new funding source could be a benefit to help with some of Lima’s aging infrastructure problems.

LIMA, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO