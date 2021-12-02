Man Who Put Razors, Screws in Pizza Dough Sentenced to Nearly 5 Years in Prison
The man was also ordered to pay almost $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford supermarkets, which carried and sold the tainted pizza...www.newsweek.com
You know, they still haven't found the man (or woman, if that individual is even still alive) who tampered with Tylenol bottles back in the 80's that caused massive kidney failure and killed several people. The ironic thing is that Tylenol has been known to cause liver failure and more people die in a year from using the product than were killed by the poisoning incident.
