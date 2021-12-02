ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Man Who Put Razors, Screws in Pizza Dough Sentenced to Nearly 5 Years in Prison

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The man was also ordered to pay almost $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford supermarkets, which carried and sold the tainted pizza...

Comments / 6

Timothy McCaskey
1d ago

You know, they still haven't found the man (or woman, if that individual is even still alive) who tampered with Tylenol bottles back in the 80's that caused massive kidney failure and killed several people. The ironic thing is that Tylenol has been known to cause liver failure and more people die in a year from using the product than were killed by the poisoning incident.

