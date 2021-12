Battlefield 2042 has brought me to my breaking point with troublesome live-service multiplayer releases. Over the past few years, there have been a plethora of multiplayer titles that seem to launch in a rough state with the promise of getting better over time. While some of those games have indeed become much improved in due time, this trend as a whole is one that I'm growing sick of. Battlefield 2042, the latest entry in the long-running shooter franchise, clearly wasn't ready to launch at the end of 2021 but publisher Electronic Arts felt for one reason or another that it needed to hit store shelves right at this moment. As such, the game's current quality absolutely leaves something to be desired. But even beyond these promises to improve, it's the core of Battlefield 2042 that is fundamentally just not good.

