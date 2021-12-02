ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the Freeform 25 Days of Christmas schedule in 2021

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 1 day ago

COLORADO, USA — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The most wonderful time of year has arrived with Freeform’s “25...

MassLive.com

‘The Santa Clause,’ ‘The Little Drummer Boy,’ ‘A Christmas Carol’: Specials playing on Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas

The most wonderful time of the year is often celebrated with Christmas specials. It doesn’t matter how many times we’ve seen “A Charlie Brown Christmas” or “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” when the holidays come around, many return in front of the TV, bundle up in a flannel blanket and learn how to put one foot in front of the other.
MOVIES
startattle.com

An Unexpected Christmas (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

An Unexpected Christmas tells the story of Jamie, a writer who convinces his ex-girlfriend Emily to pose as a couple for Christmas. This Hallmark Christmas romance comedy television movie is directed by Michael Robison. Its teleplay is written by Paul Campbell from a story by Gregory McGoon. Canadian filmmaker Michael Robison is the director of the feature film Deadly Sins and several television movies and television series including The Collector, The Outer Limits, R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour and Rogue Files: Reparation. He has also directed numerous Hallmark television movies including Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, six movies for Hailey Dean Mysteries film series, Christmas at Dollywood, Chateau Christmas, It Was Always You, and A Christmas Treasure. Startattle.com – An Unexpected Christmas 2021.
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

Hallmark Channel Christmas movie guide 2021: What’s new on this year’s schedule & how to watch online

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas has already begun and this year it’s packed with plenty of new holiday movies to binge for hours — or days. You’ll see appearances from a lot of familiar faces like Candace Cameron Bure and Tamera Mowry-Housley. There’s also a double serving of real life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams in two “Sister Swap” movies.
MOVIES
CBS Boston

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Sunday, December 5, 2021 The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove 9:30 p.m. ***** Saturday, December 11, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Frosty The Snowman 9 p.m. Frosty Returns 9:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 12, 2021 A Christmas Proposal 8:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 19, 2021 Christmas Takes Flight 8 p.m. ***** Wednesday, December 22, 2021 The Price Is Right At Night 8 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 24, 2021 A Holly Dolly Christmas 8 p.m. Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 31, 2021 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 8 p.m.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Holiday Viewing Guide 2021: Where to Watch Your Favorite Christmas Movies and Specials

For a form of entertainment that's meant to deliver optimum comfort at the coziest time of the year, TV seems to insist on making it more and more complicated to watch our favorite holiday specials. Between airing the specials earlier and earlier in the year — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on CBS this year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving — and movies hopping from one streaming service to another, it's a challenge to make sure we don't miss our faves. In the interest of gift-giving this season, we've put together a list of when and where all of the season's best and most beloved Christmas shows and movies are airing/streaming this year. Take a look, mark your calendars, and settle in:
MOVIES
WOMI Owensboro

When and Where To Watch Animated Christmas Classics in 2021

If you've been wondering when those classic animated and claymation holiday classic television specials will be coming on this year, we have your answer. There have been hundreds of Christmas movies throughout the years. Some have become instant classics, while others you have probably never even heard of before. However, there are quite a few Christmas shows that everyone knows about because we all grew up watching them. You know the ones that I am talking about...the Claymation and other animated Christmas shows.
TV & VIDEOS
mytjnow.com

Christmas movies to watch over winter break

As winter break is approaching quickly, many students are thinking ahead about the Christmas movies they will be watching with their time off. Fortunately, there seems to be an endless amount of Christmas movies to pick from when it comes to thinking about what to watch. “My favorite movie is...
MOVIES
K92.3

HOLIDAY CLASSICS TV SCHEDULE!

We haven’t even made it through Thanksgiving yet, but classic Christmas programming is already underway with the first showing of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' earlier this week on CBS. (7 PM). If you’re like me and refuse to watch Christmas shows until AFTER Thanksgiving, you’ll be able to catch Rudolph's...
TV & VIDEOS
Hammonton Gazette

It’s time to watch favorite Christmas movies

Part one of our holiday TV schedule is inside this week’s edition. I think the first ones I can remember are the television ones: “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “The Year Without A Santa Claus” (with those fun “Heat Miser” and “Snow Miser” songs.)
MOVIES
TVLine

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas: Frosty, Rudolph, Santa Clause Trilogy, Home Alone and More — View Schedule

Freeform is set to deck the halls with its annual 25 Days of Christmas programming extravaganza. The festive schedule includes multiple showings of Home Alone (and its various sequels), Jingle All the Way, Love Actually, The Preacher’s Wife and the Santa Clause trilogy. You’ll also find beloved Rankin/Bass classics — including Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town — and marathons of The Simpsons and Family Guy. New to the lineup is 2016’s Office Christmas Party, starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman. (For a complete guide to Christmas classics, click here.) Keep scrolling to see the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deseret News

Here’s the full schedule for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Disney+ and Lucasfilm released a new trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett,” which showed off key details about the upcoming show. The trailer, which you can see below, shows Boba Fett taking over as the leader of Jabba’s Palace, saying he will rule with dignity and respect. We then see shots of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand working together to defend the palace.
MOVIES
Indy100

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? – survey highlights a festive divide

People debate whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not as much as whether to have Brussels sprouts for Christmas dinner, a survey has found.The action film starring Hollywood star Bruce Willis was first released in 1988 but it still divides the country, as a YouGov poll found 47% of people questioned believe it is not a festive film, while 44% insist it is.The Oscar-nominated movie sees Willis as New York City police detective John McClane, who is caught up in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife for a Christmas Eve party.More...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon, and More

I enjoy few things more than a good ol' Christmas movie, but there are so many to watch (and so many streaming services to watch them on) that figuring out your holiday viewing schedule could get overwhelming. We're here to help with our list that includes the classics you'll probably be rewatching for the millionth time, like Home Alone, Elf, and A Christmas Story, but we've also included some lesser-known movies we love to watch during the holiday season, like Tangerine and Black Christmas. Whether you subscribe to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Peacock, we promise there's something here that'll help get you in the spirit.
MOVIES
AL.com

Christmas movies on Netflix: The best holiday flicks and TV shows to stream

There’s no better way to spend your holidays off by cozying up on a couch and watching Christmas movies, and your streaming services have you covered this year. We searched through Netflix to find the true needles in the vast haystack of holiday titles, both movies and TV shows, to give you the guide you need to settle in and soak in the yuletide glee.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Christmas Movies Already Taking Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix subscribers are wasting no time getting into the holiday spirit. We're just one day into the month of December — 24 days away from Christmas — and the holiday movie takeover is already beginning. When you look at Wednesday's edition of the Top 10 movies list on Netflix, you'll find that half of the spots on that list are taken by Christmas movies. Folks are diving headfirst into the holiday season.
MOVIES
Lompoc Record

'A Castle for Christmas' is a bland but suitable Christmas flick | Filmaniacs

It’s that time of year again — a time of family, food and festiveness. ‘Tis the season. And with that season comes the ubiquitous and requisite Christmas movies. Unless you only watch the Hallmark Channel, which plays Christmas movies practically year-round. “A Castle For Christmas” is one such holiday film....
MOVIES

