ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Begins First Recount in State Races That Will Determine if GOP Reclaims Majority

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The two recounts will determine if Republicans swept the state's November 2 elections and took a majority in the House of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 7

Sammie N
18h ago

Oh for love a god… stop stealing our vote and realize that Virginia is RED now. We the people voted to Republican Party and want to see a change and improvement for once.

Reply
4
Roger Hornaday
15h ago

Democrats are still in denial that Virginians are fed up with their agenda that is strictly partisan and works to implement big government, increased government control over citizen's lives, and higher taxes on "the rich" that is always paid by everyone else but the rich by higher prices on goods and services and passing those taxes to everyone through fees and hidden costs, like smaller raises, reduced benefits, etc. Democrats never were very good at understanding that rules changes they make to benefit themselves when they are in power come back to haunt them when Republicans use them against them when they get the power back.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poquoson, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Democrats#Early Voting#Republicans#Gop#The House Of Delegates#The Associated Press#Democratic#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
648K+
Followers
71K+
Post
685M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy