Matt Findlay was born in Las Vegas, but often moved as a kid. He came to Utah when he was 8 years old and found a home in Draper. Around that time, Findlay heard about wrestling. He thought it would involve learning how to break two-by-fours over people’s heads and hit people with steel chairs like on World Wrestling Entertainment, so he decided to take up the sport.

DRAPER, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO