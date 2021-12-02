Jussie Smollett's Lawyer Says Judge Lunged at Her During Exchange Over Homophobic Slur
Lawyer Tamara Walker accused the presiding judge of "physically lunging" at her and asked for a mistrial. The judge denied her...www.newsweek.com
I'm not a expert, but this sounds desperate. If all they have is gimmicks and a lot of deflection, you can guarantee smolet well be doing some time
His attorneys will do or say anything to get their racist client aquitted! 🙄
If liar’s pants really caught on fire…..life would be a lot funnier!🦡🐾
