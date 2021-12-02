ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jussie Smollett's Lawyer Says Judge Lunged at Her During Exchange Over Homophobic Slur

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lawyer Tamara Walker accused the presiding judge of "physically lunging" at her and asked for a mistrial. The judge denied her...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 32

Robert Smith
14h ago

I'm not a expert, but this sounds desperate. If all they have is gimmicks and a lot of deflection, you can guarantee smolet well be doing some time

Reply(2)
5
K Swensen
1d ago

His attorneys will do or say anything to get their racist client aquitted! 🙄

Reply
22
Honeybadgerdontcare
1d ago

If liar’s pants really caught on fire…..life would be a lot funnier!🦡🐾

Reply(2)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Roe v. Wade nearly fell 30 years ago. Can it survive again?

WASHINGTON (AP) — We’ve been here before, with the fate of abortion rights throughout the United States in doubt and awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court. Nearly 30 years ago, the court came within a vote of throwing out the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the United States and returning the ability to restrict if not ban abortion to the states.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
648K+
Followers
72K+
Post
686M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy