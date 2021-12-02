ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse Charged With Creating Fake Vaccine Card for Relative With 'Anti-Vaccination Beliefs'

By Erin Brady
 1 day ago
Tammy McDonald faces 15 years for allegedly forging a COVID-19 vaccination card and five years for lying to federal agents about...

Kathy Masters
1d ago

If she refused to admit what she done than she should not just get probation, lying to a federal judge is criminal in of itself.

Rena Scott
1d ago

Let her spend the rest of her life in Federal prison. She is a disgrace to the nursing profession and all of us who are trying to save lives everyday, even those who didn't choose to get vaccinated.

