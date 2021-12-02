Nurse Charged With Creating Fake Vaccine Card for Relative With 'Anti-Vaccination Beliefs'
Tammy McDonald faces 15 years for allegedly forging a COVID-19 vaccination card and five years for lying to federal agents about...www.newsweek.com
If she refused to admit what she done than she should not just get probation, lying to a federal judge is criminal in of itself.
Let her spend the rest of her life in Federal prison. She is a disgrace to the nursing profession and all of us who are trying to save lives everyday, even those who didn't choose to get vaccinated.
