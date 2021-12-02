ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Adam Schiff Says House 'Averted' Shutdown, Vote Now Goes to Senate

By Justin Klawans
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The vote was passed along party lines, 221-212. Representative Adam Kinzinger was the only Republican to join the Democrats in voting...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
Washington Post

The GOP’s vaccine shutdown gambit, and what it says about who’s in charge

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in recent government-shutdown debates, it’s that the proliferating threats are great for appealing to the party base, but significantly less great when it comes to actually getting what you want. Repeatedly in recent years, Republicans in particular have threatened to shut down the government to get what they want on tangential measures — defunding Obamacare, funding the border wall, etc. — but have rarely succeeded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Fox News

McCarthy's floor speech pays off as he becomes first House GOP leader to launch national ad blitz

EXCLUSIVE: House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's record-breaking marathon speech earlier this month that forced Democrats to delay final passage of their massive spending bill not only won him praise from former President Trump, it also helped fuel his already formidable fundraising. The longtime lawmaker from Bakersfield, California, raised more than...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WTOK-TV

Miss. congressmen respond to vote averting government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C (WLBT) - The federal government will not be shutting down Friday. Late Thursday, the Senate passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Senators#House#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#Gop
Marconews.com

Congress avoids shutdown after House, Senate vote to extend government funding into February

WASHINGTON - Both chambers of Congress passed a bill on Thursday to fund the government through Feb. 18, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown before a Friday deadline. The Senate voted 69-28 late Thursday to pass the short-term measure that the House approved hours earlier. The measure, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign, gives Congress several more weeks to work on a longer-term funding plan covering the entire fiscal year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
SFGate

GOP tactics herald a grim new era of governing for Biden and Democrats

WASHINGTON - Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving senator and Appropriations Committee chairman, could only growl his frustration to reporters Wednesday as a small clutch of congressional Republicans threatened to delay a short-term government funding patch and spark a partial federal shutdown at midnight Friday. "I'm just worried that there are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
648K+
Followers
72K+
Post
686M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy