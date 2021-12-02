Adam Schiff Says House 'Averted' Shutdown, Vote Now Goes to Senate

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in recent government-shutdown debates, it’s that the proliferating threats are great for appealing to the party base, but significantly less great when it comes to actually getting what you want. Repeatedly in recent years, Republicans in particular have threatened to shut down the government to get what they want on tangential measures — defunding Obamacare, funding the border wall, etc. — but have rarely succeeded.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO