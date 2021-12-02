ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

As COVID Cases Rise In Massachusetts, Hospitalizations And Deaths Are Down from Last Year

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – Anxiety over rising COVID-19 numbers had the Cambridge Health Alliance vaccination clinic in Somerville packed Thursday. “Now another new prominent variant,” said Joe Mello, who got a booster. This week’s COVID case numbers in Massachusetts are at the highest since January. The positivity rate is back...

boston.cbslocal.com

EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won’t mandate digital COVID vaccine passport, despite new technology under development

Massachusetts may soon unveil a digital vaccine passport allowing residents to easily prove their immunization status at venues and businesses — but the Baker administration on Tuesday clarified it will stop short of mandating the technology’s use across the state. Gov. Charlie Baker, in an interview Monday, on GBH News’...
MassLive.com

Search the Massachusetts cities and towns with the highest COVID rates; these 15 communities have positivity rates of 10% or higher

As COVID-19 case counts are increasing in Massachusetts, 15 communities have positivity rates of 10% or higher, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Those communities are mainly smaller towns in the western and central part of the state and included: Hawley (33%), Heath (18%), New Ashford (18%), Buckland (17%), Holland (17%), Clarksburg (16%), Savoy (13%), East Brookfield (12%), Royalston (11%), Middleton (11%), Townsend (11%), New Salem (11%), Orange (11%), Winchendon (10%) and Middlefield (10%).
WCVB

Massachusetts family of four sick with coronavirus, two in ICU

BOSTON — A Salem family of four is battling the coronavirus, including a father and his 12-year-old daughter who are in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. The father, Mike DeCelle, and daughter, Mikayla, were unvaccinated and became seriously ill. They're both hooked up to breathing machines, but...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire has highest COVID-19 case rate in country, CDC says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Active COVID-19 cases hit a new high Thursday in New Hampshire, with health officials saying there are once again more than 8,000 known cases in the state. Health officials said there are 8,251 known COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire, up from the previous high of 8,048 set...
Philadelphia Hospitals Nearing Full Capacity As COVID Cases Rise Across Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials in Philadelphia and Camden say the omicron variant hasn’t been detected here locally, but they say its arrival is inevitable. They say now is the time for residents to be prepared. The area is nowhere close to being in COVID-19 crisis mode, but health officials in Philadelphia and Camden County are urging residents to do their part in keeping us all safe. The number of COVID-19 cases is once again on the rise. Philadelphia’s health commissioner says hospitals are nearing full capacity, and that includes children’s hospitals. There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past...
MassLive.com

Digital vaccine passport may arrive in Massachusetts, multiple other states, Gov. Charlie Baker says

Massachusetts could soon roll out a digital COVID-19 vaccination passport, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday afternoon on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio. Massachusetts is part of a coalition of states — somewhere between 15 and 20, Baker estimated — working to develop the technology. Baker displayed his personal QR code, attesting to his vaccination status, to hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan.
tucson.com

Tucson hospitals 'getting into a crisis situation' as COVID cases rise

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Pima County, putting pressure on hospitals countywide. “I believe we are looking at getting into a crisis situation,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county’s health department director. On Tuesday, only 3% of ICU beds in the county were available, or about 11 ICU beds,...
