This remix extends the hook shell to 107mm to accommodate 90mm x 20mm (adhesive zone is only about 75mm) 3M brand strips rated for 5lbs or 2.2kg. If you would like to try to print it hollow so that the cover is flush to the wall when installed, I’ve included an optional standoff piece. You will lift the hook model and locate this exactly underneath. In Cura, you may designate this model with its own settings of 0 top layers. Globally, you will want to set 0 bottom layers.

