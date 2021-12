THE LITTLE LIONS (8-5): You really must applaud head coach Matt Lintal and the District 6 champions. We mentioned last week how SC spent the early half of the season in idle, and how injuries and illness forced Lintal and his staff to sort of mix and match the line-up to compete in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth. There were good weeks and bad. But, the Little Lions, fully charged at just the right moment, never lost focus of the big picture and cleared the schedules of Altoona, Williamsport and Delaware Valley in succession to prep for last week’s wonderful performance against former 6A No. 2 Harrisburg.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO