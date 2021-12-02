ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Confirms COVID Omicron Case

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota is the second state to confirm a case...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Southern Minnesota News

Two area COVID deaths confirmed

COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday. Tuesday data is often higher than a normal single-day report because it includes numbers from the weekend and Monday. In Blue Earth County, the death involved a person in their early 80’s, while...
BLUE EARTH, MN
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
swnewsmedia.com

100 new deaths in Minnesota, eight locally, contributed to COVID

One hundred deaths from COVID-19 were newly reported Dec. 1, a stark increase as the state continues to have one of the highest percentage of confirmed positive cases in the country. The Minnesota Department of Health did not process deaths for Nov. 25 and 26. In total, the first 28...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

COVID-19 Update: Researchers Say Omicron Variant Could Quickly Outpace Delta Variant In Cases Across The U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As more countries report cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, scientists in the U.S. are analyzing tens of thousands of virus samples, looking for the new strain. It is a complicated laboratory process that CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports is key is to understand how contagious and how serious a disease the strain can cause. Health officials around the world are concerned about the new variant because it has a never-before-seen number of mutations in the genes that code for the spike proteins which the virus uses to enter human cells. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 707 New Cases, 21 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 707 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 618 are confirmed cases and 89 are probable. Nineteen deaths come from an import of data from the state. One happened in August, one in October, and the other 19 in November. Three people were in the 25-49 age group, five were in the 50-64 age group and 13 were 65 or older. There have been 9,305 total hospitalizations and 150,886 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,464. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin records highest single-day COVID-19 case total in just under one year, DHS says

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 case total in nearly a year Tuesday as cases of the virus continue to climb. The latest data released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,917 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. The last time the state recorded more than 4,900 COVID-19 cases in a single day was December 4, 2020. On that date, 4,945 new cases were reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
Union Leader

New Hampshire leads nation in new COVID cases

This week, New Hampshire earned the dubious distinction of having the highest proportion of current COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents of any state. With a seven-day average of 77 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Hampshire’s current cases are more than double the national rate of 26 new cases per 100,000.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,700 New Cases Reported As State Surpasses 11K Deaths

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 5.44%, an increase of 0.22%. Hospitalizations increased by 26 to 767. Of those hospitalized, 579 adults are in acute care and 180 are in intensive care. Five children are in acute care and three are in intensive care. The new data comes days after Maryland announced it has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 booster shots, which represents a significant milestone for the state’s vaccination effort. Since the pandemic began, there have been 590,813 total confirmed...
MARYLAND STATE
pinejournal.com

Northland records 30 COVID-19 deaths this week

The Northland recorded 30 COVID-19 deaths Nov. 19-26, the highest weekly total of 2021. St. Louis County recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths in the eight-day period. Aitkin, Carlton and Itasca counties each had three deaths in that time period. One Carlton County death was a person between age 35 and 39. Koochiching and Ashland counties each had one death. The Koochiching County resident was a person between age 40 and 44.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 7,606 additional cases give state 10th highest rate in U.S.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 7,606 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 372 cases collected by labs last week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 5,714 cases per day, down 10% from a week ago, but up 48.3% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.74 million infections statewide. While cases are higher than a month ago, the ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

‘More Than 100% Capacity’: NH Hospitals Stressed By Increase In COVID Cases

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. “We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital. On Friday, the New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,450 new positive cases. Meehan says 25 to 35 percent of patients at Exeter have COVID. Other patients have delayed care,...
EXETER, NH
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. November 29, 2021. Stronger COVID safeguards, both old and new, are needed to control viral spread in Minnesota. Michigan may have just replaced Minnesota as the nation’s hottest COVID-19 hot spot, but we still are heading into the holidays with grim viral metrics and the unknowns of the new omicron variant. To save lives, the state’s world-class medical providers need to step up now with this urgent but unpopular message:
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Health Officials Urge Vaccination & Boosters As COVID-19 Rate Rises, Omicron Arrives In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again in Maryland, families are rolling up their sleeves to make sure they’re protected. “It feels really good to have our whole family vaccinated,” said Alison Sullivan “It really just felt like a pinch,” said her daughter, fifth-grader Maeve Sullivan. “It was easy and quick and I would recommend it.” More than 89% of Maryland adults have at least one dose of the vaccine, and the state’s averaging about 27,000 shots a day, including boosters. A recent study finds booster shots significantly strengthen the body’s immune response against covid, which could be critical against the...
MARYLAND STATE

