Kim Potter Trial: 3 Jurors Seated Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time, we are seeing police body camera video that led to MSNBC being banned from the courtroom in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. During the trial, James J. Morrison was stopped by Kenosha police. They said he ran a red light while driving behind the bus transporting the jurors. Morrison said he was an MSNBC employee, and was instructed to follow the jurors. At the time, the jury was in deliberations. The following dialogue transpires on the body cam video: Officer: “New York told you to follow a vehicle?” Morrison: “Yes.” Officer: “Your offices in New York, or...

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO