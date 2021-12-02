ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Tampa Bay Tech’s defensive linemen right amount of fun and fierce

By Scott Purks
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjqdr_0dCfPE8Q00
The Tampa Bay Tech defensive line is often found joking around, until, that is, the game begins. Then it is all business. From left: Antonio Camon, Donteye Drew, Jahiem Borden and Keyon Clark have helped TBT hold opponents to an average of 11.5 points a game while collecting 107 total tackles for loss between them and 37 sacks. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Tech defensive line features four of the most ferocious dudes you’ll ever see in a football game.

Off the field?

“They’re totally goofy,” Tampa Bay coach Jayson Roberts said. “But with different styles.”

Defensive end Antonio Camon and tackle Donteye Drew are more slapstick, while tackle Jahiem Borden and defensive end Keyon Clark are definitely deadpan.

On Tuesday after practice, Clark nodded toward Camon and Drew and said in a deep baritone: “Well, at least they try to be funny.”

They all chuckled, which is what they do the majority of the time they aren’t playing.

The change comes the closer the Titans (13-0), ranked 16th overall in the state by MaxPreps, get to kickoff.

“We get real quiet in the locker room,” Camon said. “We are getting or minds straight.”

By the time they line up, stick their hands in the dirt and face off with offensive linemen, they are a brutal wrecking crew.

Statistics show that few defensive lines in the state have been better than Tech’s front four.

The Titans’ foursome has wracked up a whopping 107 tackles of the team’s overall 144 for loss: Clark with 32 followed by Drew (27), Camon (25) and Borden (23).

In the sack department Clark — the groups’ only senior who continues to weigh major college offers — leads with 15 sacks, followed by Borden with eight and Camon and Drew with seven apiece. They account for all but three of the team total.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Hobbs — a Tech alumnus (class of 2001) who went on to play at Auburn and the NFL for five years — says the line’s success is a combination of agility, speed, strength and most importantly, “An incredible sense of teamwork.”

“They know what they’re supposed to do and they know how to do it,” Hobbs said. “They are a true unit. They are unified.”

They are big, but not huge — Clark is 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Camon 6-2, 250, Drew 6-2, 275 and Borden 5-10, 280 — and they are all very fit after a year of running and lifting like crazy.

When asked what their max benchpresses were, none of them knew exactly and, as Camon said, “That really doesn’t matter to us because we don’t focus on a max. We just know we’re strong.”

Hobbs did know this: Camon and Borden have benched 225 pounds for more than 15 reps, and Clark and Drew have benched 225 for more than 10 reps.

Confidence? Hobbs said the group has plenty, which comes from the feeling that they are prepared for anything.

“We aren’t scared of anybody,” Drew said. “Whoever we’re playing puts pants on the same way we do. Why we would be scared of anybody? We’re not.”

And that includes Friday night’s opponent in a Class 7A state final, visiting Lake Gibson, which comes to town with a 9-3 record and a highly-touted back, Jaylon Glover, a Utah commit who has 272 carries for 2,073 yards and 26 touchdowns. But Tech has given up only one rushing touchdown this season.

“Nah, we’re not scared of (Glover) either,” Borden said. “We’re having fun. We’re loose. We’re enjoying all of this.”

State semifinals

Games 7:30 p.m. Friday.

7A: Lake Gibson at Tampa Bay Tech

6A: Miami Northwestern at Jesuit

4A: Lakewood at Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

3A: Lakeland Christian at Berkeley Prep

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Jesuit has the right game plan this time for Miami Northwestern

TAMPA — When Wayne Quin was told that he hadn’t been born yet the last time Jesuit played for a state football championship, a big grin appeared. Quin and the nationally ranked Tigers had plenty to smile about Friday night, blasting seven-time state champion Miami Northwestern 37-12 to earn their first state title appearance since 1992.
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Tech reaches first state championship game

TAMPA — Tampa Bay Tech coach Jayson Roberts has referred to running back Ronald Sims as his closer. At 5-foot-7, 183 pounds, the senior is known for barreling up the middle, eating up clock and getting the kind of yardage that helps the Titans wrap things up. In Friday’s Class...
HIGH SCHOOL
Tampa Bay Times

Berkeley Prep gets rematch with Chaminade-Madonna, this time in the final

TAMPA — Senior Travis Bates rolled up 305 yards on the ground and scored three of Berkeley Prep’s six rushing touchdowns as the Buccaneers dominated previously unbeaten Lakeland Christian 42-14. Berkeley Prep (12-0), making its first state final appearance, faces Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna in the Class 3A title game. That is a rematch of last year’s state semifinal, won 23-21 by Chaminade, and also marks a return to the championship game for longtime Bucs coach Dominick Ciao, who last coached in a final in 1992 with Jesuit. He has an opportunity to win a state title for the first time in his storied career.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs will be down two safeties against Falcons

TAMPA — Seems the Bucs’ depth issues have matriculated from the cornerbacks to the cover guys behind them. On the plus side, Tampa Bay could have its top three corners — Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean — all available Sunday for the first time since the season opener. On the snake-bitten side, the safety room is now depleted.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Lakeland, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sports
State
Utah State
Tampa Bay Times

With five games in eight days, Lightning will have to ‘manage’ themselves on road trip

TAMPA — It’s been a while since the Lightning have had to contend with a strenuous travel schedule. But it’s not something that concerns coach Jon Cooper and his squad. The team left Friday for the first half of back-to-back road games Saturday against the Bruins in Boston. The game, quickly followed by Sunday’s in Philadelphia, will kick off a slate of five contests in five cities over eight days, ending Nov. 11 in Ottawa.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

USF falls to South Carolina State on last-second 3 pointer

TAMPA — A wild 3-pointer doomed USF on Friday night at the Yuengling Center. Trailing by two with 2.7 seconds remaining, South Carolina State’s TJ Madlock got the ball in the corner. With his back to the rim and USF defenders draped over him, the freshman guard leaped, twisted and heaved up a 3-pointer. The ball ripped through the net with 0.6 seconds left, giving the Bulldogs a 65-64 victory.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

College Football Playoff scenarios and the rest of our weekly gameday guide

Our best guess for how the top contenders can make the College Football Playoff:. McGriff has started every game for the 9-3 Aggies and has emerged as one of the team’s top targets (31 catches, five touchdowns). He’ll face a San Diego State defense that’s great against the run but susceptible through the air. A big play or two by McGriff could help give Utah State to its first Mountain West championship.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Statistics#American Football#Tampa Bay Tech#The Tampa Bay Tech#Maxpreps
Tampa Bay Times

How St. Petersburg’s Kyle Konin lived out his NHL dream

TAMPA — Kyle Konin was just getting off the ice Thursday following his weekly morning skate with the Lightning alumni when he saw he had three missed calls from general manager Julien BriseBois. “I was like, ‘Oh boy, I either did something really bad or something really good,’” said Konin,...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Dig this: Bucs secondary finally nearing full strength

TAMPA — Having spent the season’s first three months in flux, they’re now intact, or close to it. The tweaked quads, dislocated elbows and bruised shoulders have been adequately rehabbed. Their youthful bravado appears close to full strength, as well. “I’m good to go right now,” proclaimed Bucs fourth-year cornerback...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

What can Florida Gators fans expect from Billy Napier? ‘Winning football’

New Florida coach Billy Napier will end his week of double-dipping Saturday when he coaches No. 20 Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference championship against Appalachian State. Napier has a chance to go out with his first outright conference title. Gators fans have a chance to get one more look at the coach who was hired to put Florida back in contention for championships.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady not ready to talk retirement (but it’s getting closer)

TAMPA — Tom Brady isn’t slowing at age 44. He led the NFL with 30 touchdown passes entering Thursday and was second in passing yards with 3,403. He is signed with the Bucs through the 2022 season. Every few weeks, the question about how long he plans to play comes up, and Brady will say only that he is getting closer to the end than the beginning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Why Rays trust how Wander Franco will handle fame and fortune

ST. PETERSBURG — There will be times, Wander Franco knows, when it is going to be all about the money. He will get heckled about it by fans when he isn’t playing well. Congratulated for it by teammates and opposing players. Approached to share it by assorted parties, be they friends, relatives, business interests, fundraisers, or others. Asked about the pressures it brings by reporters — whenever next season starts — on a regular basis.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning release jersey for Stadium Series game vs. Predators

TAMPA — Giddy up, Lightning fans (more on that later). The Stadium Series jerseys are here. The franchise on Thursday released the white sweater with royal blue lettering/accents that the team will wear for its outdoor game against the Nashville Predators Feb. 26 at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Blues tap local beer-league goaltender to be emergency backup against Lightning

TAMPA — The St. Louis Blues will lean on a Tampa Bay-area beer league goaltender to be their backup for tonight’s game against the Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Blues were scrambling when starting goaltender Jordan Binnington tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him into protocols, and Charlie Lindgren was not available to be called up from the AHL until Friday.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

The Bucs will tell us who they are if they keep Antonio Brown

We now know that Antonio Brown cannot be trusted. This is regrettable, but not surprising. He has left a trail of transgressions and confrontations that stretch the length of his NFL career, whether you are charting by years, miles or disappointments. The three-game suspension handed down by the league Thursday for lying about his vaccination status is simply the latest confirmation.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy