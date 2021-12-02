ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

GOP lawmakers insist that counting mailed ballots after Election Day undermines public confidence

WRAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Donors threatened to shun the GOP after Jan. 6. Now, Republicans are outraising Democrats.

One day after rioters ransacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Republican lobbyist Geoff Verhoff sent a searing email to top GOP officials. Verhoff, a bundler who works at the lobbying firm Akin Gump, wrote on Jan. 7 that he was appalled by President Donald Trump and the rioters, and he was resigning as co-chair of the Republican National Committee’s finance committee, according to a person with knowledge of the email. He could no longer associate himself with Trump and his movement, he wrote, and he was distressed by what his party had become.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

GOP erupts over its House members bailing out Biden

In Tuesday’s election, Republicans served notice that the clock is ticking on Democrats’ slim majorities in Congress. On Friday, 13 House Republicans delivered the decisive votes to rescue a key part of President Biden’s agenda — an agenda endangered by those in his own party. Ensue the bloodletting. Biden’s $1.2...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
ClickOnDetroit.com

GOP Wayne County election official in 2020 ballot dispute dies from COVID-19

DETROIT – A Republican election official who caused controversy by initially refusing to certify 2020 Detroit-area results in favor of President Joe Biden has died after being admitted to a hospital with COVID-19. William Hartmann's death this week was reported to the Michigan Republican Party, spokesman Gustavo Portela said. Hartmann,...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Gop Lawmakers#Absentee Ballots#Gop
Hoya

Thousands of DC Absentee Ballots Returned as Undeliverable in 2020 Election

An audit revealed over 11% of mail-in ballots were returned as undeliverable in Washington, D.C., during the 2020 general election. The Office of the District of Columbia Auditor released “District of Columbia 2020 Election Administration” Nov. 16, the second of three reports evaluating the 2020 elections in the District. The audit details how changes the D.C. Board of Elections (DCBOE) implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the election process and voting patterns.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wrfalp.com

Ward 3 Councilmember Brackman Holds Onto Seat After Ballot Hand Count

Jamestown Ward 3 Council Member Regina Brackman holds onto her seat following a hand count of absentee and provisional affidavit ballots. The Chautauqua County Board of Elections sent a release saying the Board is now required by New York State to hand county any race where the leading candidate is up by 20 votes or less.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WIBC.com

Indy’s Election Board Says New Equipment Will Make Ballot Count Faster, More Secure

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Marion County says new election equipment will allow it to count votes faster. The county will spend $2 million on machines which add a bar code to your absentee ballot when it’s mailed to you. That means they can track whether it’s on its way or lost in the mail. It’ll also let the clerk’s office sort ballots faster on Election Night, which means faster results.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Badger Herald

UW experts dissect Audit Bureau’s election report on GOP-led 2020 election investigation

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau’s report about the Wisconsin 2020 presidential election headed by state Republicans claims to have found issues with the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s administration of the election. The audit found inconsistencies in the administration of the 2020 election but no widespread fraud. The results of the audit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Republican NH Gov. Chris Sununu Goes After GOP for Voting Against Gosar Censure, Threatening Moderates: Their Priorities Are ‘Screwed Up’

A Republican Governor is taking on his party for its recent actions in the House — namely, voting against the censure of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for promoting an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and threatening retribution on GOP moderates who voted for the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy