Clearfield County, PA

Purple Heart Memorial to be built in Sandy Twp

By Yanni Tragellis
 1 day ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Purple Heart memorial will soon be installed at the Sandy Township recreational park to honor those in the township who have served and been recognized with a Purple Heart with a special monument to commemorate their service.

The project is being led by the Military Order of the Purple Heart 519, who reached out to the township for help with funding the project. The township then donated $1,500 to the military order to help it get closer to completion.

Pennsylvania soldier accounted for from Korean War

The total cost of the monument is $9,000, donations can be made through the Military Order of the Purple Heart of the 519, who are still accepting donations to complete the final funding steps of the project. Anyone interested can either reach out directly to the military order, or to township offices to set up a payment.

Sandy Township’s manager Shawn Arbaugh, who is a veteran himself, said the hope is to have the monument installed by Memorial Day next year, so the township can celebrate the holiday with the monument.

“We’re just really excited that we get to be a part of this. And just how important it is for veterans to get to go and be recognized, and reflect on the lost loved ones that they have,” Arbaugh said.

WTAJ

Red Cross to host blood drive at Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is hosting the 12th annual “Bleed Blue at Beaver Stadium” blood drive on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The blood drive will be held in the President’s Suite at Beaver Stadium. Free parking is available for those attending and donors will receive a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Be a Santa to a Senior with Home Instead Blair & Cambria Counties

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) – Home Instead of Duncansville is partnering with local businesses to provide gifts for seniors throughout the area. The Be a Santa to a Senior is on its 18th year of support in the community as they continue to remind older adults that they are cherished in the area. The program started […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona to host Christmas parade Thursday evening

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Downtown Altoona “Spirit of Christmas” Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. A fireworks display will be presented by UPMC Altoona. There will also be marching bands, floats, a tree lighting ceremony and an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade route follows 9th Street, Green Avenue, 12th […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire that engulfed three buildings at a vacant Pleasantville farm was touched off after workers dismantled a barn cut through a power line with a chainsaw, according to Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company Chief Brad Harbaugh. Firefighters were called out at about 11:30 a.m. to the farm on Cortland Road […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Lights on The Lake at Lakemont Park

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Holidays are here, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate, including checking out a great display at the 25th annual “Holiday Lights on the Lake” at Lakemont Park in Altoona. There are more than a million lights on display over 50 acres of land, boasting 186 light displays. It […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Centre County residents can receive utility, housing funding

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Residents of Centre County that are on the verge of losing their housing or having their utilities shut off can apply for aid, unless they are from the State College borough The Subsistence Program is funded with a Centre County entitlement Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) and is for residents […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

