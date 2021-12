The City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station are partnering to help give back to those in need this holiday season. The 31st Annual West Hollywood Toy and Food Drive will be accepting monetary donations until Friday, December 17, 2021 with the goal of providing nearly 1,000 families with toys and holiday gift cards. Donations may be made online at www.weho.org/holidaydrive. New users must create an account and click on the Donations tab to make a contribution; existing users may simply login to start the donation process.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO