ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo mayor chooses FBI agent to become new police chief

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A first-term mayor in north Mississippi says he is nominating an FBI agent to become police chief.

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said in a statement Thursday that he will ask the City Council to confirm his nominee, John Quaka, during a meeting next week, news outlets reported.

“I believe John’s experience, training and legal background have prepared him for this leadership position,” Jordan said. “I feel confident that he will do an outstanding job.”

Quaka has been with the FBI since 1995. He has lived in Tupelo 20 years and works in the Oxford office. His first posting with the bureau was in the Los Angeles Division. He later worked in the Greenville office and the Tupelo office until it closed.

Former Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre retired during the summer. The city has about 38,300 residents.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. That’s what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley’s parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Expert: School should have flagged behavior before shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The warning signs were there: A search for gun ammunition on a cellphone, drawings of blood on a school desk and a written plea for help. But on Tuesday, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit at Oxford High School, the student in question was sent back to the classroom after a school meeting with his parents. Three hours later four students were shot to death and six other students and a teacher were wounded.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
The Associated Press

Body discovered in suitcase inside car trunk, 1 arrested

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One person was arrested after Salem Police found a suitcase in a car that contained a body. According to Salem Police, officers responded Thursday morning to the Claxter Court Apartments in north Salem after someone reported seeing a person move a large suitcase from an apartment into a vehicle trunk in the parking lot, the Statesman Journal reported.
SALEM, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy