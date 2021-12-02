ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons: Matt Ryan is one of the most accurate passers beyond 10 yards

By Alex Lord
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Ryan has had an up and down year under Arthur Smith in their first year together, but this statistic may surprise some fans. According to Pro Football Focus, Ryan is the most accurate quarterback on 10+ yard throws…. That is extremely hard for me to believe as Ryan...

