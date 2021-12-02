ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US natural gas storage inventories drop 59 Bcf to 3.564 Tcf: EIA

By Brandon Evans
spglobal.com
 1 day ago

US natural gas inventories fell by 59 Bcf, nearly double the five-year average but in line with market expectations as it matched the S&P Global Platts' survey of analysts. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Storage fields withdrew 59 Bcf for the week ended Nov....

www.spglobal.com

svinews.com

Natural gas company to resume drilling

PINEDALE (WNE) — With immediate demands high for domestic energy, PureWest Energy plans to resume its drilling operations in the Pinedale Anticline in the next couple of weeks, using local contractors wherever possible. PureWest is the rebranded name for Ultra Resources, which bought out and accumulated the vast majority of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Winter May Spark Gas Storage Crisis in Europe

European gas inventory is unusually low for this time of year, and it's being drawn down more quickly than usual too. Just how bad the energy crisis will get in Europe depends on how low the temperature falls in January. “If this is a cold winter we’re in real, real...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

No natural gas exports on the West Coast

It’s Friday, December 3, and an energy company is scrapping plans for its contentious natural gas terminal in Oregon. Plans to build a 229-mile natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon have officially been canceled. That means that the state’s largest-ever construction project — and the West Coast’s first natural gas export facility — will not be built.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

'Cows Are the New Coal.' How the Cattle Industry Is Ignoring the Bottom Line When It Comes to Methane Emissions

One of the early, attention-grabbing announcements at November’s COP climate conference in Glasgow was a commitment by more than 105 countries to join a U.S.- and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030. The potent greenhouse gas, which is up to 80 times more effective at heating the planet than carbon dioxide in the short term, has often been considered the lowest hanging fruit when it comes to slowing down global warming. The COP pledges alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C by the 2040s, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

Why Natural Gas Stocks Crashed This Week

EQT (NYSE:EQT): Down 8.4%. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN): Down 8.8%. Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR): Down 16%. Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK): Down 12.2%. Each of these stocks were up by double digits in just the three months through last Friday, popping alongside natural gas prices, with Comstock Resources gaining nearly 60% during the period.
STOCKS
spglobal.com

Permian Basin winter gas market faces pressure on maintenance, supply growth

Ongoing pipeline maintenance on El Paso Natural Gas, now extended indefinitely, promises to weigh on Permian Basin gas prices this winter as it limits egress capacity from West Texas. The continuing maintenance could also magnify emerging supply pressure in the Permian that has come amid a recent surge in production and drilling activity there.
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices fall for sixth-straight week

Renewed concern about COVID-19 – with the emergence and rise of the omicron variant – and its impact on world oil demand continue to weigh on oil markets. West Texas Intermediate, which plunged $10 the Friday after Thanksgiving, struggled to rebound this week, rising only two of five trading days on the New York Mercantile Exchange. After opening the trading week with a $1.80 gain, prices followed with a $3.77 decline that Thursday’s 93-cent rise could not overcome. Prices ended the week at $66.26, down 24 cents for the day and below the $69.95 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $62.74, according to Plains All American.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Oil Price Defends August Low Even as OPEC Retains Production Schedule

The price of oil slipped to a fresh weekly low ($62.43) as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stay on track to boost production in 2022, but lack of momentum to test the August low ($61.74) may generate a textbook buy signal in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the oscillator recovers from oversold territory.
TRAFFIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Rig report: Drilling activity holds steady

Drilling activity held steady despite falling commodity prices. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes on Friday put the US rig count at 569, unchanged from the previous week. The country remains at its highest level since April 2020 and is 246 rigs -- or 76 percent higher -- than the 323 rigs at work nationwide last December.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

More Turmoil For Crude Oil: OPEC+ Ready, But Powell Tapers

OPEC+ sticks to January output hike, but demand collapse may be imminent with the emergence of the omicron variant. The sharp decline in West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil prices on the back of the omicron coronavirus variant outbreak has left many key market participants and facilitators reeling from the shock. Compounding the price action collapse were statements made by OPEC+ on planned future production hikes and Jerome Powell on the state of asset purchase programs. However, corrective moves in the sharp decline were fortunately provided by data releases by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API). An interesting point of observation, as will be elucidated later, is how the price action stuck to key price levels despite the severe implications and the instantaneous severity of the price decline triggers. As we will see earlier, further downside for crude oil may be ahead based on technical information derived from chart analysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Column: U.S. gas prices retreat on mild start to winter: Kemp

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. gas prices have retreated from their highest level in real terms for more than a decade as mild temperatures and fuel-switching to coal have reduced the chance stocks will fall to critically low levels by the end of winter next March. Front-month futures have...
TRAFFIC
KTEN.com

Bad News is Good News for Oil Prices?

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/bad-news-is-good-news-for-oil-prices. You {may|might} have noticed dropping gas prices near where you live, all around the world gas prices are dropping to unprecedented levels. Since the beginning of 2015 prices have dropped below $1 per gallon. The question is, how are these gas prices going to affect all of us?
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

OPEC+ agrees to rollover existing policy, lift output by 400,000 barrels per day in January

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, decided to rollover their current policy and raise monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. "Demand concerns were already on the rise and the last thing crude oil bulls were expecting to hear was another rollover of the current policy from the OPEC+ group," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Yet contrary to some expectations for only a moderate hike or no hike at all for January, that's exactly what happened. So OPEC+ will be "adding more oil to the global supply and thus completely removing the threat of supply shortages at a time when demand is expected to fall," said Razaqzada. In Thursday dealings, January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 79 cents, or 1.2%, to trade at $64.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a loss of 0.9% on Wednesday. February Brent crude declined by 73 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.14 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 93 cents to $66.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 80 cents to $69.67 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.97 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.10 a gallon. January natural gas fell 20 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC

