Student Athlete(s) of the Week: Solon basketball sisters

Every week we highlight student-athletes in the area, but this week, we're honoring two athletes who have played together forever.

At Solon, the they've got something special in their girl's basketball team this season.

“I love the way they practice every single day. They compete. They work extremely hard and they’re really focused on doing the fundamentals of what we’re asking as a team," said coach Trish Kruze.

“We’re all really close this year and we all are really understanding how to play together and just be a good team," said sophomore Mackenzie Blackford.

It should come as no surprise that the Comets have chemistry, after all, two of their leaders have played together forever.

“It’s so much fun, we love playing together, just working together," Blackford said.

Mackenzie and Morgan Blackford are sisters that push each other to be their best.

“We have our disagreements sometimes, but we’re always there for each other no matter what," said Morgan Blackford.

“They’re such high-character kids. They lead by example every single day. And they compete against each other. They hold each other accountable," said Kruze.

“We like to compete during practice a lot and it’s great because we obviously push each other really hard," said Mackenzie Blackford.

Both Blackford sisters play multiple sports and boast 4.5 GPAs.

“I think that’s just the way our parents brought us up," said Morgan Blackford.

They hope one day to continue this teamwork on the college court.

“Yeah, I really want to play division one basketball. Hopefully with my sister. That’d be great," said Mackenzie Blackford.

