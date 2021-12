Connecticut’s most recent COVID-19 report, which includes two weeks of data, showed 14 positive cases in Durham and 11 in Middlefield. These numbers put Durham in the coronavirus orange zone (10 to 14 cases per 100,000 people per day) and Middlefield in the red. The trigger for top-of-the-chart red status — where most Connecticut towns and cities now stand — starts at 15 cases per 100,000 people per day.

MIDDLEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO