Please Enable JavaScript

In 2015, Facebook rolled out a way for local businesses to receive a grey checkmark on their Facebook Business Pages, confirming them as a verified small business. Hooray! Last year, Facebook removed all grey verification badges due to “user confusion” about their meaning—and hard-working entrepreneurs were bummed. Do not fear, my friends—we’ve got your back. If you lost your grey check, there is still a process for you to submit for a coveted blue verification badge. Thankfully, Facebook has implemented a process to receive a verification badge that anyone with a Facebook Business Page can navigate. Time to get a little...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO