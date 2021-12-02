Plan Commission makes code changes, votes no on store shutdown

The Toledo City Plan Commission Thursday approved a rule that would give authority to the planning director to issue code enforcement and zoning violations.

The commission also went against its staff recommendation and declined to recommend that a southwest Toledo convenience store have its special use permit revoked.

The rule changes would make the planning director the third office with the power to issue fines along with the commissioners of code enforcement and building inspection. The move comes as the plan commission gets ready to add both a sign and a landscape inspector to their staff.

According to Plan Commission Director Tom Gibbons, each department falls under the same umbrella, but there won’t be overlap in the violations they are enforcing.

The change also includes the ability for the Division of Code Enforcement to issue fines based on severity. Under the current system, violations are $300 and a first degree misdemeanor. Violations would still be a misdemeanor, but can range from $75 to $600 depending on how many repeat offenses have taken place. Mr. Gibbons said that the change was necessary to put the city’s zoning code in line with code enforcement rules.

“When code enforcement was taking our code to the judge, the judge is going ‘wait a second, this says one thing than your code and your code enforcement,’” Mr. Gibbons said. “So we’re now in sync with that, it’s something that’s been rectified so everything is equal.”

If the issue persists or if fines go unpaid, the new language in the Toledo Municipal Code allows the enforcing offices to pursue more serious charges.

“The Commissioner of Building Inspection, the Commissioner of Code Enforcement, and/or the Planning Director may elevate violations to a criminal penalty and or fines, fees, judgements, and liens,” the text reads.

The convenience store issue was regarding the Stop & Shop at 2209 N. Reynolds Road, owned by Yazeed Qaimari, who said that all of the complaints about the store were coming from one neighbor, who was informed of the meeting but did not attend to testify.

“They’re making it sound like this is a bad location. It’s not one of the locations with the problems of the other convenience stores. This is a situation with our neighbor,” Mr. Qaimari said. “The neighbor found City Council as their way of trying to put us out of business.”

The commission noted that the store had received nine written complaints to City Council, one citation from code enforcement and one record of aggravated robbery. Mr. Qaimari testified that the garbage and broken fencing cited in the complaints have been addressed.

Chairman Ken Fallows said that when he visited the store, he saw no signs of any of the issues noted in the complaints. While the Plan Commission voted to recommend not revoking the special use permit, the recommendation will be sent back to city council, who will ultimately decide if the store will be allowed to continue operating.