This is the second of a two-part series that pertain to year-end financial planning. The first column appeared a week ago Sunday in both The Record and The Saratogian. Prior to identifying those areas that can help you reduce your taxes regarding your mutual fund holdings, it is prudent to briefly review the IRS rules surrounding capital gains and losses, in general. If when comparing your realized (those securities sold or where the company has been purchased for cash by another company) gain with your realized loss, the net result is a loss, only up to $3,000 can be deducted from ordinary income. The balance can be carried forward, indefinitely. An additional component to consider prior to realizing a capital gain or loss in your portfolio is whether the transaction would trigger a long-term versus short-term capital gain/loss.

