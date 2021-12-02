ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Two alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested after pursuit

By Jana Garrett
 1 day ago

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – Two people accused of stealing a catalytic converter were arrested back in October.

An officer was called to a report of a man under a vehicle attempting to cut off the catalytic converter of a car at the AMC theater on Pearl Drive. According to the report, the suspects left the parking lot as the officer arrived. The officer followed the suspects and after flipping on his lights, a pursuit happened. Callie Cartwright was the driver of the vehicle, and she was accompanied by Michael Kirwer. Kirwer was detained on the spot.

Missouri man trying to sell catalytic converter online arrested after ‘large bag of meth’ seen in ad

The two suspects told police that they were only looking at the vehicle because they had hoped to buy it from the current owner. When asked about the catalytic converter, they said that they were checking for one so they could sell the car for scrap, if they could buy the car. To explain the pursuit, Cartwright stated that she was looking for a parking lot to pull into so their vehicle wouldn’t be towed.

Inside the car, two saws were discovered, while the catalytic converter was found in a different location. Both Kirwer and Cartwright were transported to Vanderburgh County Operation Center then booked to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

