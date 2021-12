Few other Japanese manufacturers have managed to deliver as many JDM legends as Nissan. From the 240Z Coupe, through to the S15 Silvia and R34 Skyline GT-R, this brand builds some seriously iconic cars. Tie that into a successful motorsport history, and you've got something truly special. Liberty Walk, one of the best-known names in JDM styling and modification, has taken a humble Silvia S15 and transformed it into something resembling the RD30 Skyline Super Silhouette race car from the 1980s, complete with an ultra-wide body kit and roll cage. The Nissan GT-R Nismo can take a back seat to this thing.

