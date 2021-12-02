ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Rose wins NCAA East Region final

By Abigail Rubel
Times Union
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saint Rose women’s soccer team topped Mercy 3-0 in the East Region final and is headed to a quarterfinal matchup with undefeated Concord on Saturday at 1 p.m. “The girls executed the game plan incredibly well,” head coach Laurie Darling Gutheil said. Senior back Ciera Lundy broke the...

