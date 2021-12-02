Saint Rose wins NCAA East Region final

For the first time since 2017, the FLC women have advanced to Round 3 of the CCCAA regional Playoffs! With an exciting 2-0 victory over Clovis, the Falcons are once again headed to the NorCal Regional Finals. Tuesday night's game was between two evenly-matched teams and the scoreless first half reaffirmed their equality. Twenty minutes into the second half, Falcon midfielder Mia Solorio Smith found forward Avery Pieri open just beyond midfield, and Pieri dribbled toward the box until the keeper committed, at which point Pieri sent a shot into the net for the game's first score. Just five minutes later, Pieri was again attacking the left side, only this time she chipped the ball over the last defender. Forward Taylor Curtis timed her jump-volley perfect for the prettiest Falcon goal of the season, making it 2-0. The rest was up to the Falcon defense, which had been tough all night and continued to rise to the occasion. Defender Cassandra Herrman had another superb game protecting her goalkeeper, repeatedly clearing the ball to the other half of the field and generally harassing Clovis attackers.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO