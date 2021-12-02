Burglars on the run after breaking into newly renovated home , police say

South McLean Burglary Memphis police are looking for these men, wanted for burglarizing a home on South McLean twice in the same week. (Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for help finding a pair of burglars who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a newly renovated home.

According to MPD, two men used a crowbar to break into the home on South McLean twice in the same week.

The pair first broke in on October 25 and then again on October 28, police said.

According to police, the burglars took a $3,500 Samsung gas stove, kitchen cabinets and various other items from the renovated home.

Altogether, police said the items stolen were worth between $3,500 and $10,000.

If you know anything about this crime or recognize the people responsible, police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

