CLEVELAND — MetroHealth CEO and President Dr. Akram Boutros has announced that he will be retiring at the end of 2022. “I fell in love with MetroHealth the first time I visited, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to be its CEO. I never imagined that we would have accomplished so much so quickly. Over the past 8 ½ years, The MetroHealth System has emerged as a national leader, renowned for its focus on the community, and distinguished for its financial strength. And I am delighted to say that we have, arguably, achieved our vision of becoming the most admired public health system in the nation. With The Glick Center and Behavioral Health Hospital opening next year, it feels like the right time to hand the baton to MetroHealth’s next leader.”

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO