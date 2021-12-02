ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Post-Thanksgiving Indigestion?

By Jill Switzer
abovethelaw.com
 1 day ago

Given the ginormous expansion and size of Biglaw firms: is it possible that they have gotten too big? I ask because several ginormous (albeit nonlawyer) companies are slimming down post-COVID. Whatever weight was gained in the pre-COVID years is now seen as a liability, rather than an asset. So,...

abovethelaw.com

abovethelaw.com

It’s Getting Expensive In-House…

Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat and Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security. You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
abovethelaw.com

Consider The Three S’s

As the year comes to an end, it is a natural time for some pause and reflection. Beyond reviewing and reflecting on everything you may have accomplished and updating your “done list” in anticipation of pending performance reviews and proving your value, it may also be a good time to consider the three S’s: Stop, Start, and Smart, whether you do this as an individual or with your legal team.
abovethelaw.com

Thanks To Our Wonderful Advertisers

We’d like to express gratitude to our fantastic sponsors here at Above the Law:. If you’re interested in advertising on Above the Law or any other site in the Breaking Media network, please download our media kits or email advertising. Steps for lawyers and legal teams to achieve continuous compliance...
Vice

I Lost $400,000, Almost Everything I Had, on a Single Robinhood Bet

I had no other passions other than really earning money, just stacking it up, so I just worked and saved up quite a bit. That's all I did for three years, and I just needed to do something else to kind of take my mind off of work. Because if I kept working like that, I'd go crazy, and investing seemed like a thrilling, fun journey. It was kind of like gambling.
SmartAsset

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax

We all know that only two things in life are truly certain: death and taxes. But just because taxes are an inevitable part of our society doesn’t mean you can’t limit how much you pay to Uncle Sam. Taxes on capital … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CNBC

How to avoid a tax bomb when selling your home

Single filers may exclude up to $250,000 of capital gains on home sales profits, while married couples may subtract up to $500,000. However, median home sales prices have more than doubled over the past two decades, pushing some long-term homeowners over the thresholds. Sellers may lessen the tax bite by...
abovethelaw.com

Work Smarter, Not Harder, With VitalLaw For Corporate Counsel

Wolters Kluwer, long recognized as a leader in the legal research field, recently changed the game with the announcement that its award-winning research platform Cheetah has been rebranded as VitalLaw. VitalLaw is an innovative approach to legal research that creates streamlined workflows that help lawyers build expertise and practice better law. Unlike most research platforms, however, It’s not just geared toward litigation.
abovethelaw.com

Is This The First Law Firm In The Metaverse?

Certainly what you’ve seen [while] coming out of the pandemic [is] clients would rather do a Zoom meeting rather than come into the office. We feel this is another opportunity to really solidify that connection with the client and make it easier to get their legal needs met and if they want to show up as an avatar to a meeting, we can do that.
fortworthinc.com

One explanation for the Great Labor Shortage of 2021: Entrepreneurship

The Great Labor Shortage of 2021 might possibly best be explained through data released this week by the U.S. Department of Labor. More and more Americans want — and are — working for themselves. The pandemic acted as a cause-and-effect phenomenon on the record numbers of workers who made the...
Inman.com

Lesson Learned: There's never a reason to lose your cool

In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry. Ranked among the top one percent of real estate agents nationwide, award-winning Compass agent Charlie Attias offers a deep background in finance and a keen understanding of his New York market.
abovethelaw.com

Why Do Some Lawyers Send Nonurgent Emails Over The Weekend?

In a prior article, I discussed the problem of partners sending nonurgent emails to attorneys and staff over weekends and holidays and how this should be avoided whenever possible. People deserve to have a personal life, and most emails can wait until the business week since they do not require an immediate response. Out of professional courtesy, lawyers should also try to refrain from sending noncritical emails over the weekend so that attorneys do not have interruptions in their personal time. However, for whatever reason, lawyers frequently send routine and noncritical emails over the weekend, and more people should respect business hours unless there is an emergent situation.
