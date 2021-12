COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Mount Carmel physician Dr. William Husel’s legal team argued in court Wednesday that the 25 murder charges filed against him should be tossed out. And they raised accusations of prosecutorial misconduct as a basis for their argument – alleging that former Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s office misled the grand jury and withheld evidence about a patient who received a larger dose of fentanyl than the other patients tied to the criminal case.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO