Mary Arguello Marquez

Mary (Cope) Cutler, 93, formerly of Bristol, passed peacefully Friday evening, Nov. 26, 2021 at UConn Medical Center. She was the wife of Myron Cutler. Mary was born in Bristol on Oct. 23, 1928 the daughter of the late John and Aloise (Fries) Cope. Mary had been a customer service representative for area insurance agencies. Mary liked to play golf, traveling, playing the piano and operating her HAM radio license KA1JCG. Besides her husband, Mary leaves her children, John Cutler and Deborah Cutler, a sister Susanna Melanson and three grandchildren, Sarah and Lucas J. Cutler and Mary McMahon. Mary will be cremated and a portion of her cremated remains will be sent to the surface of the moon and a portion to deep space beyond the earth/moon system. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Mary's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .

BRISTOL, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO