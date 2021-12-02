ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Arguello Marquez

martincountymessenger.com
 3 days ago

STANTON - Mary Arguello Marquez, 80 of Stanton, died on Nov. 24, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Rosary was recited on Nov. 29, at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass was Nov. 30, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment followed at...

www.martincountymessenger.com

recordargusnews.com

Mary A. Jennings

Mary A. Jennings, 97, of Clarksville Street, Greenville, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 27, 2021, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community. She was born in Greenville on Sept. 16, 1924, to Joseph and Petrene (Slamka) Selnekovic. Mary attended St. Michael’s Schools and had been employed for 14 years at Packard Electric; had been the owner/operator with her late husband of […]
GREENVILLE, PA
Bristol Press

Mary Cutler

Mary (Cope) Cutler, 93, formerly of Bristol, passed peacefully Friday evening, Nov. 26, 2021 at UConn Medical Center. She was the wife of Myron Cutler. Mary was born in Bristol on Oct. 23, 1928 the daughter of the late John and Aloise (Fries) Cope. Mary had been a customer service representative for area insurance agencies. Mary liked to play golf, traveling, playing the piano and operating her HAM radio license KA1JCG. Besides her husband, Mary leaves her children, John Cutler and Deborah Cutler, a sister Susanna Melanson and three grandchildren, Sarah and Lucas J. Cutler and Mary McMahon. Mary will be cremated and a portion of her cremated remains will be sent to the surface of the moon and a portion to deep space beyond the earth/moon system. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Mary's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .
BRISTOL, CT
Lincoln Journal Star

Marquez named Lincoln Lutheran Choir director

The Lincoln Lutheran Choir has chosen Jon Marquez as its new artistic director. Marquez has developed and led choirs at high schools and churches in Hastings, Nebraska and Riverton, Wyoming. He is a native of Alliance and a graduate of Chadron State College. He is currently completing his Master of...
LINCOLN, NE
estesparknews.com

Mary Livingston

Mary Anna Walker Livingston passed away in her sleep, at home with her family, late Thanksgiving night. She was born in Monmouth, IL, on February 4, 1924, three and a half years after American women were guaranteed the right to vote and five and a half years before the Great Depression began. Her parents were Nola Grace Welty Walker and Denzel Earl Walker, and her much loved siblings were Jack (Dorothy Zeitler), Jane (Bob Kale), and Rex (Shirlee Wagoner).
ESTES PARK, CO
NRVNews

Arroyo, Jose Lugo

José Lugo Arroyo, who lived in Christiansburg, Virginia, since August 2010, but was a native of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, is now in God’s arms and reunited in glory with his wife, Delia, as of Sunday, November 28, 2021. He would have been 97 in January 2022. The oldest of 8 siblings, he joins two younger brothers (Carmelo & Santos).
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

