The Rant | Hot topics: Omicron, legalizing marijuana, running red lights

WHAS 11
 1 day ago

97X

Woman Notices Inappropriate Message Left On Oil Change Sticker

A woman visited an oil change shop, and two weeks later she noticed that there was a message left for her on the oil change sticker. On October 18th, Jennifer Greer visited Eleven Motorsports in Indiana and noticed on November 6th that the grade of oil they put in her car didn't sound like a real grade. She shared her findings to TikTok.
michiganchronicle.com

Michigan School Gunman Wanted To ‘Murder As Many As Possible’

New disturbing evidence has emerged about the accused gunman in the Michigan school shooting that took place Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley went to Oxford High School with the intention to “murder as many as possible,” as written in a journal entry and recorded cellphone video police found in his backpack.
Washington Examiner

Oregon is ready to make its mask mandate permanent

If you need a reminder that health bureaucrats and Democratic politicians are going to keep COVID-19 restrictions going as long as possible, Oregon is offering the country a glimpse into the future with its permanent mask mandate. Oregon’s indoor mask mandate was imposed from May 2020 to June 2021, lifted...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana Democrats see political advantage with marijuana legalization push

The Indiana Democratic Party is throwing its weight behind marijuana legalization ahead of the 2022 state legislative session. Individual Hoosier Democrats have long supported marijuana legalization in some form. But Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said making the issue a signature for the full party came out of conversations party leaders have had with Hoosiers during statewide tours over the last several months.
natlawreview.com

Red Light, Green Light, Red Light: Considerations For Employers While Legal Challenges To The OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard Go Through the Courts

On November 4, 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines or require weekly testing and face coverings. On November 6, 2021, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (which covers Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi) temporarily “stayed” (meaning that it suspended enforcement of) the ETS. On November 12, 2021, the Fifth Circuit ordered a continuation of its stay of the ETS, directing OSHA to take “no steps to implement or enforce the Mandate until further Court Order.” Shortly thereafter, OSHA pronounced that while it “remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation.”
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky lawmaker pre-files legislation to legalize marijuana

State Representative Nima Kulkarni has pre-filed legislation that would remove criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of cannabis, and give voters a chance to protect those provisions constitutionally. Rep. Kulkarni, D-Louisville, officially pre-filed the legislation Monday. The amendment would go before voters November 2022 if approved by three-fifths of the...
K102.5

Horrifying Video of Indiana Cop Kicking Dog Gets Massive Reaction

The Terre Haute police department's explanation of events doesn't match that of the owners of the dogs that were violently kicked on their porch. A person claiming to be the owner of the dogs and resident of the house where the incident took place, Haley Richey, shared what transpired on her front porch after her dogs ran an alleged intruder out of the home. Warning: the Ring camera footage below is disturbing.
Arkansas Times

Campaign underway for marijuana legalization

Arkansas adults will be able to legally purchase marijuana for recreational use by February 2023 if a recently filed constitutional amendment proposal makes the ballot and is approved by voters next year. The Arkansas Marijuana Amendment of 2022, filed and later revised in November by longtime Arkansas marijuana advocate Melissa...
yourokmulgee.com

Medical Marijuana is topic at Lions meeting

Tuesday’s Okmulgee Lions Club meeting was a much-anticipated program because it possibly had answers to questions you wanted to know but were afraid to ask, or didn’t know who to ask. The program was presented by Adria Berry, the fourth executive director in three years of the newly created Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). Also attending with Berry were staff members, attorney…
KOEL 950 AM

98.1 KHAK

Is it Time to Legalize Marijuana in Iowa? Your Senators Say No

The legalization of marijuana has been a hot button topic in the United States for decades. Only in the 1990s did several states finally pass legislation that allowed for medicinal purposes. Those states were California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Maine. As of 2021, it is legal in 21 of the...
Sasquatch 107.7

