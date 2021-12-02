The Rant | Hot topics: Omicron, legalizing marijuana, running red lights

On November 4, 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines or require weekly testing and face coverings. On November 6, 2021, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (which covers Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi) temporarily “stayed” (meaning that it suspended enforcement of) the ETS. On November 12, 2021, the Fifth Circuit ordered a continuation of its stay of the ETS, directing OSHA to take “no steps to implement or enforce the Mandate until further Court Order.” Shortly thereafter, OSHA pronounced that while it “remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation.”

