Elk Rapids Remembers ‘Chef Charles’ Egeler

Charles Egeler affectionally known as ‘Chef Charles’ passed away at his home in Kewadin on Sunday, Nov. 28. He was 69 years-old.

The well-known pizza restaurant owner in Elk Rapids is described as an icon.

He was well known for his food, humor and kindness. A vigil was placed in front of his restaurant on River Street.

Owner of White Birch Lodge in Elk Rapids, Rick Conrad, remembers Egeler well.

Egeler would deliver pizzas to the Lodge every summer, as guests would request pizza on their menu.

Last summer, despite being closed, Egeler would still deliver enough pizzas for 160 people at the Lodge.

“We will all miss him so much,” says Conrad. “He was an icon in town not just for the adults and for his restaurant, but for the kids that worked there. My daughter didn’t work there but she went and hung out with all her friends there and they had so much fun because he was so much fun to be around.”

According to his obituary, Egeler graduated top in his class from Dexter High School in 1970.

He went on to work as a sous-chef while studying at the Culinary Institute of Arts in Connecticut. He became an executive chef at restaurants across the country before creating Chef Charles’ pizza restaurant in Elk Rapids with his brother.

Charles Egeler is survived by many friends and family who will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.