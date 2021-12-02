ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Rapids, MI

Elk Rapids Remembers ‘Chef Charles’ Egeler

By Chelsea Dickens
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago

Charles Egeler affectionally known as ‘Chef Charles’ passed away at his home in Kewadin on Sunday, Nov. 28. He was 69 years-old.

The well-known pizza restaurant owner in Elk Rapids is described as an icon.

He was well known for his food, humor and kindness. A vigil was placed in front of his restaurant on River Street.

Owner of White Birch Lodge in Elk Rapids, Rick Conrad, remembers Egeler well.

Egeler would deliver pizzas to the Lodge every summer, as guests would request pizza on their menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GC7UH_0dCfIEsx00

Last summer, despite being closed, Egeler would still deliver enough pizzas for 160 people at the Lodge.

“We will all miss him so much,” says Conrad. “He was an icon in town not just for the adults and for his restaurant, but for the kids that worked there. My daughter didn’t work there but she went and hung out with all her friends there and they had so much fun because he was so much fun to be around.”

According to his obituary, Egeler graduated top in his class from Dexter High School in 1970.

He went on to work as a sous-chef while studying at the Culinary Institute of Arts in Connecticut. He became an executive chef at restaurants across the country before creating Chef Charles’ pizza restaurant in Elk Rapids with his brother.

Charles Egeler is survived by many friends and family who will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Friday Sessions: “Waiting” by Janel Anderson

For this week’s Friday Sessions, photojournalist Corey Adkins goes back up to Alanson to listen to the wonderful voice of Janel Anderson. She shares a performance off her new album, “Waiting”. To learn more about Janel Anderson and her music, click here.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kewadin, MI
City
Elk Rapids, MI
City
Dexter, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
State
Connecticut State
9&10 News

Evart United Methodist Church Helping Close Hunger Gap

Since the start of the pandemic, food pantries have seen a significant uptick in the number of people needing help. In Michigan, more than 1.2 million people face hunger. That’s one in eight adults and one in seven children. Feeding America West Michigan says more than 3,000 people in Osceola...
EVART, MI
9&10 News

A Little Peek at Nature-Based Learning at Forest & Farm in Cadillac

“Our program has grown so much over our first year.”. Forest & Farm is a nature-based children’s program located right here in Cadillac. “Here we teach children how to grow their own food, and create sustainable proteins, and then those vegetables and the proteins turn right back around and grow the children. People here didn’t even know that this existed. They didn’t even know that there were schools like this in other places.”
CADILLAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Restaurants#Executive Chef#White Birch Lodge#Dexter High School
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy