Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Files For Up to 96.18M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by NBSH Blue Investments II, LLC of 26,717,377 shares of the Company's Class A common stock at a price to the public of $14.50 per share. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 25-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,007,606 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Blue Owl is not selling any of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ordinary shares. In addition, none of Blue Owl's directors or officers sold any shares of Class A common stock in this offering.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO