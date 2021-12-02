Fred Robert Hall

Jack C. Reber, 100, passed away Dec. 1, 2021. He was born June 16, 1921, in Santa Clara, Utah, to Ernest and Jetta Gubler Reber. At age four, he moved with his parents and sisters: Kathleen, and Shirley, to the Ivins Bench with two wagons carrying all their possessions. Kendle, Janice and Sandra came into their family later. The Reber’s were among the first 13 original families and lived in a “boarded up tent” while building their home. They were pioneers in every sense of the word! Jack was taught to be a hard worker from a young age. He attended school in Santa Clara through the 8th grade and high school in St. George – 9th-12th grades. He graduated from Dixie College in 1941, having studied welding and mechanics.
