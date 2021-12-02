Fred Robert Hall

Phil Jay Curtis entered into eternal rest on November 23rd, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Thatcher Arizona, he was 87 years old. Phil was born on July 21, 1934, in the Curtis family home on Church Street in Thatcher. He was number 8 of 9 children to Cleveland and Eunice Nelson Curtis. It didn’t take long for him to be immersed into the world of agriculture. As a boy growing up, taking care of chickens, milking cows, and slaughtering pigs was just a way of life for Phil, as well as helping with the garden and lawn. After graduating from Thatcher High School, Phil attended Eastern Arizona Junior College and then moved to Tempe to attend Arizona State University.

