Obituaries

Fred Robert Hall

martincountymessenger.com
 3 days ago

MIDLAND - Fred Robert Hall, 96, died Nov. 21, 2021 at his home in Midland. He was born in Stanton, on Jan. 30, 1925 to the late Charles Robert and Freddie Lou (Metcalf) Hall. He graduated from Monahans High School, Class of '42. Upon graduation he moved...

www.martincountymessenger.com

mymalonetelegram.com

Robert Leonard Lobdell

Robert Leonard Lobdell, 68, of Chazy died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his home. Born on June 26, 1953 in Malone, NY, he was the son of Leonard and Theresa (Barcomb) Lobdell. He was married to Cathy Reyell on July 24, 1976 in West Chazy, NY at St. Joseph’s church.
CHAZY, NY
x95radio.com

Nancy Kay Cook

ODIN — Nancy Kay Cook, 78, of Odin, Illinois, passed away at 2:35 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem, Illinois. Funeral arrangements of Mrs. Nancy Kay Cook are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call 618-532-7321 for further information.
ODIN, IL
ClarkCountyToday

Lewis and Clark Young Marines selling wreaths to honor veterans

Wreaths Across America to salute veterans at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The Lewis and Clark Young Marines are teaming up with Wreaths Across America in hopes of honoring all 2,001 veterans who are buried at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. “It’s to remember our veterans by placing a wreath on their graves,” said...
MILITARY
holtonrecorder.net

Bowers celebrate 60th anniversary

Don and Nancy Patterson Bower celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a weekend lake retreat with their children and grandchildren. They were married Nov. 22, 1961, at the Netawaka Methodist Church. They are the parents of Tammy Caffrey (Mark) and Donna Lehman (Daniel). Their grandchildren are Dr. Emily Lehman, Shannon...
Natchez Democrat

Richard Walcott

Richard A. (Dick) Walcott passed away November 23, 2021, after a lengthy illness. His funeral service will take place at Laird Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 3rd at noon with Father David O’Connor officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 am until service. Dick was born in Natchez on June...
Vicksburg Post

Jack R. Branning

Jack R. Branning of Vicksburg died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he was taken after a sudden illness. He celebrated his 90th birthday on the 28th. Branning was a noted businessman, conservationist, hunter, philanthropist, family-centered community leader and farmer. He was born...
VICKSBURG, MS
brownwoodnews.com

Brooke Nicole Ellis

Brooke Nicole Ellis, age 24, of Fort Worth left this earthly life for eternal life on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Brooke was born on April 15, 1997, to Mark and Jann Ellis in Brownwood. She loved being outdoors and in nature, kayaking and camping. She also loved taking her dog, Nyla, on walks and to the dog park. Brooke also liked painting and going to music events with her friends.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Obituaries
walterborolive.com

Remembering Community leader Fred E. “Ted” Parker

Fred E. “Ted” Parker, Former Mayor Pro Tempore of Walterboro, passed away on November 18, 2021, at the age of 87. Parker retired on July 12, 2011, after more than 30 years of service on the Walterboro City Council. Parker graduated from Darlington School in Rome, Georgia, and attended Presbyterian...
Char-Koosta News

Madisyn Adele Thomas Morigeau

POLSON — Madisyn Adele Thomas Morigeau was born August 30,2021 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center’s Nesting Place in Polson. She was 20 inches and weighed 7 pounds, 8.1 ounces. Madisyn’s parents are Samantha Morigeau and Isaiah Thomas. Madisyn joins siblings, Isaiah Thomas Jr, Javen and Aubrey Thomas in the...
POLSON, MT
Dresden Enterprise

Sharon Feeds the Community

FEEDING THE COMMUNITY – Members of the Sharon community have made it an annual tradition for Thanksgiving spending their time cooking and preparing hundreds of meals for distribution. Volunteers worked Wednesday getting plates together that included turkey and dressing, vegetables and dessert for a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner pick-up that evening at the Sharon Senior Center. Helping with this year’s event included Sharon Mayor Ali Stalter, Wendy Gray, Gary Eddings, John Andrews, Malia Dial, Chris Dial, Randy Stalter, Penny Sullivan Branson, Terry McDade, William Witherington, Larry Stone, Todd Johnson and Justin Harris.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WSJM

Carol Elaine Bishop

Carol Elaine Bishop,84, of Benton Harbor, Michigan passed away on November 21, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Friday, November 26, 2021 3:34 PM.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Grand Island Independent

Alice Ann Lonowski

Gene and Connie Baasch of Grand Island, Terry and Karen Kelly of Chapman, Chuck Lonowski of Grand Island, Mr. and Mrs. Rich Lonowski of Gilbert, Ariz., Mr. and Mrs. Joe Lonowski of Lincoln, Craig and Tammy Roder of Hudson, Wis., and. special grandchildren, Kari and Rick Fluckey of Juniata, Brian...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Creston News Advertiser

Duane Morrison

Duane Morrison, 83, of Greenfield, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at his home in Greenfield. Duane William Morrison was born to William Herbert and Amanda Louise Mensing Morrison August 8, 1938, on the family farm near Casey. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenfield. He was baptized Sept. 18, 1938, and confirmed May 31, 1953. His father joined the church and was confirmed that day as well. He graduated as valedictorian of his Casey High School Class of ‘57.
Sandusky Register

Cheryl Lynne Johnson

AKRON — Cheryl Lynne Johnson, 58, residing in Akron and formerly of Sandusky, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Cheryl entered the world on March 3, 1963. She was born and raised in Sandusky, where she attended Sandusky City Schools, graduating from Sandusky High School in 1981. She continued her education...
AKRON, OH
gilavalleycentral.net

Phil Jay Curtis

Phil Jay Curtis entered into eternal rest on November 23rd, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Thatcher Arizona, he was 87 years old. Phil was born on July 21, 1934, in the Curtis family home on Church Street in Thatcher. He was number 8 of 9 children to Cleveland and Eunice Nelson Curtis. It didn’t take long for him to be immersed into the world of agriculture. As a boy growing up, taking care of chickens, milking cows, and slaughtering pigs was just a way of life for Phil, as well as helping with the garden and lawn. After graduating from Thatcher High School, Phil attended Eastern Arizona Junior College and then moved to Tempe to attend Arizona State University.
THATCHER, AZ
salemtimes-register.com

Margaret Lee Huff Allen

Margaret Lee Huff Allen left her beloved Salem on Wednesday, November 24, to join her husband of 41 years, Avery Allen; parents, Everett and Bertha Huff; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Clarence Baker, in her forever home of Heaven. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Guilford Huff, Lucille Walker, and Dorothy Spencer.
SALEM, VA
Effingham Radio

Carl Eugene Becker, 84

Carl Eugene Becker, 84 years old, of Altamont passed away peacefully Monday November 29, 2021 at 1:28 AM at the Lutheran Care Center, Altamont with his family nearby. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 beginning at 4:00 pm at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Altamont. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Dr. James F. Wright and Rev. Gaylord Spilker officiating. There will be a visitation on Monday beginning at 10 am until the time of the funeral service. Military burial rites will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery following the funeral services.
OBITUARIES
stgeorgeutah.com

Jack C. Reber

Jack C. Reber, 100, passed away Dec. 1, 2021. He was born June 16, 1921, in Santa Clara, Utah, to Ernest and Jetta Gubler Reber. At age four, he moved with his parents and sisters: Kathleen, and Shirley, to the Ivins Bench with two wagons carrying all their possessions. Kendle, Janice and Sandra came into their family later. The Reber’s were among the first 13 original families and lived in a “boarded up tent” while building their home. They were pioneers in every sense of the word! Jack was taught to be a hard worker from a young age. He attended school in Santa Clara through the 8th grade and high school in St. George – 9th-12th grades. He graduated from Dixie College in 1941, having studied welding and mechanics.
SANTA CLARA, UT
JOHN HENRY HASTIE

John Henry Hastie was born on July 8, 1939, in Sumter, to Frank Sr. and Emma Hastie. He departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. He received his early education in the public schools of Sumter County, graduating from Manchester High School. He was a dedicated member of New Bethel Baptist Church, Sumter, where he served faithfully on the following ministries: Harvest Hope, brotherhood, garden and Men's Monday Night Bible Study.

