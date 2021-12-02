ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Gorilla Glue Girl’s Hair is Falling Out After Dying it Brown

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 1 day ago

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ is having more issues with her hair … she’s losing locks in clumps after using a bunch of chemicals to change her hair color. Tessica Brown says the problems reared their ugly head after she tried dying her hair brown...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Cardi B Claps Back at Natural Hair Haters ‘There Is No Such Thing As Bad Hair. All Hair Is Good!’

Rapper, wife, and mother of two went to social media on Saturday to show off her postpartum natural hair care results. The 29-year-old rapper shared how she feared her hair would fall out after the birth of her son and also discussed that with consistent use of her much talked about avocado conditioning mask and drinking alkaline water that her hair “has actually been growing,” showing a pic of her hair natural hair for proof.
HAIR CARE
FIRST For Women

Shampooing Your Hair This Way Could Cause Hair Loss

Hair loss is of the more maddening side effects of getting older. Sometimes it feels like there’s nothing you can do to stop that inevitable shedding and better protect your scalp and strands. But could the way you wash your hair actually exacerbate it? One small change when you’re showering could make a difference over time, and it’s as easy as tweaking your shampoo technique.
HAIR CARE
In Style

This Eye Cream Erased My Dark Circles, and the Before-and-After Photos Prove It

I don't know how long they've been there, but I've recently noticed dark circles under my eyes, no amount of sleep or hydration seems to brighten them up. I recently started using eye creams for the first time in my life, specifically seeking out products that claim to offer an instant, even if temporary, solution. Thankfully, I very quickly found my miracle product — let me introduce you to Tatcha's The Pearl Tinted Eye Cream.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Rodriguez
Club 93.7

Woman Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Is Rapping Now, Releases Song Called ‘Ma Hair’ – Listen

Earlier this year, Tessica Brown went viral for slathering her hair with Gorilla Glue, and she’s about to go viral again with her new song. Brown, famously known as the Gorilla Glue Girl, is rapping now and has released her first rap song called “Ma Hair” today (Nov. 19). Produced by Phil Valley, the New Orleans-bounce track features the Louisiana woman detailing her horrific ordeal of using Gorilla Glue on her hair after running out of hairspray. TMZ posted a snippet of the single on Nov. 18. You can hear the song in full at the bottom of this post.
MUSIC
Glamour

Rebel Texture Hair Is the Cool-Girl Cut of the Season

Hair is such a personal part of us. But do you ever get the urge to just chop it all off? Or at least grab the scissors and take chunks out of it?. The actual act of lopping sections away (or having your stylist do it) and watching pieces fall to the ground can be cathartic…refreshing…transformative. After a long stretch of having decisions stripped from us, of losing control of the things around us, and of daily monotony, the world has regained some fragile order. But who else still feels restless? Remember, our hair is one place we can take charge in whatever way we want to. And rather than smoothing strands into line and straightening the lot into sleek and perfect order, roughing it up with a mussy, unruly cut can feel exquisitely defiant. If you’re getting your kicks just thinking about it, you’re likely seeking some rebel texture.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Fall#Hair Colour#Hair Spray#Gorilla Glue#Adhesive
In Style

People Say Their Hair Grows "Twice as Fast" With This Shampoo and Conditioner Set — and It's on Sale for $20

Before the holiday season really starts, get your beauty routine in check. If you're not loving how your hair looks these days, the solution could lie in new shampoo and conditioner formulated specifically to volumize and thicken strands. Ahead of Black Friday, you can get the OGX Thick and Full Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set for its lowest price ever on Amazon.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
goodhousekeeping.com

6 hair mistakes that make you look older

Hair styles, cuts and colours really play a part in how old we look. Not only do many have associations with certain ages, but also the way your hair shapes, frames and tones your face can significantly change your appearance. While we’re all aware that a new hairstyle won’t suddenly...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Celebrity stylist’s three-year-old nephew dies after falling out of 17-storey window

Prominent celebrity stylist Law Roach confirmed the death of his 3-year-old nephew who passed away last week after falling from a window of a 17th-storey house in Chicago.The bereaved celebrity stylist shared the news of the death of his nephew Lamar Roach Junior in a series of Instagram stories.“Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. No one should have to bury a 3 yr old baby," Mr Roach said.In a separate Instagram story from Saturday, Mr Roach said: "I keep reading this over and over hoping to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Get £100 off a REDUIT skin and hair device, as loved by Victoria Beckham

Party season is in full-swing, and we’re always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to improve our hair and skincare routines. That’s why there’s no better time to make the most of REDUIT’s big sale – available until Friday 3 December – on a range of must-have products, including one used by Victoria Beckham.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Helen Mirren Swears by This Drugstore Product for Her Hair, Nails, and Skin — We Asked an Expert Why It Works

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Time and time again, Helen Mirren has proven that age is irrelevant. She was named an ambassador to L'Oréal Paris in 2014 and walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year at the age of 76. One reason behind her lifelong success is a strong sense of moxie — whether she's sporting pink hair on the red carpet, wearing sneakers to movie premieres, or frolicking down the runway barefoot, she's never taken herself too seriously. Mirren approaches her beauty routine in the same way, as evidenced by this cheeky caption she posted to Instagram: "Things I like… Castor oil, not for its laxative properties, but for hair, skin, and nails in tiny amounts."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Byrdie

Olay’s Total Effects Eye Cream Instantly Neutralized My Dark Circles

Eye creams tend to promise a myriad of outcomes, from firmer skin to helping with stubborn dark circles, and some even going the length of promising to make you look more rested in just one application. While undereye concerns vary from person to person, there’s one collective truth that we can all agree on: we need to be doing something to treat our delicate under eyes every single day.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy