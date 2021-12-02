ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Shortages are main concern at St. Luke's ICU

By Laura Butterbrodt
Duluth News Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago at St. Luke's intensive care unit in Duluth, it was nearly impossible to find an available bed for a patient. While patient volumes have decreased slightly since then, there is still a critical shortage at the hospital: staff. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, St. Luke's...

thegazette.com

St. Luke’s air ambulance paramedic reaches milestone: 1,000 flights

CEDAR RAPIDS — For each milestone in their career, the air ambulance crew at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital receives a tiny gold star they can pin to their name tag. Each star represents a certain number of important flights the staff have taken with the helicopter, such as their 250th...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

St. Luke's opens 80-room hospital, closes ED at nearby campus

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health System on Nov. 20 opened its hospital in Lehighton, Pa. The new hospital, called St. Luke's Carbon Campus hospital, is a 160,000-square-foot, three-story facility with 80 patient rooms, a 17-bed emergency room, 12 intensive care unit beds, three operating rooms and cardiac and imaging services.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

St. Luke’s Carbon Campus Hospital Opens in Lehighton

The new St. Luke’s Carbon Campus hospital officially opened at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Lehighton Campus Emergency Room closed simultaneously; however, other Lehighton Campus services such as The Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Acute Rehab Center and Behavioral Health services remained open and are maintaining normal operations.
LEHIGHTON, PA
KOOL 101.7

Rising COVID Cases Cause St. Luke’s To Update Visitor Policy

The upswing in cases is what's caused St. Luke's to review and update their visitor policy. Since the start of the pandemic, St. Luke's has put a limit on the number of visitors in their medical facilities. Last year during the initial waves, they restricted visitors in ways that provided for the health and safety of patients, staff, and the general public. Once case numbers decreased, they pulled back on some of those restrictions again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kmvt

Vaccine mandate takes effect for St. Luke’s

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With much of the state out of crisis standards of care, a vaccine mandate is back in effect for the St. Luke’s Health System. The mandate was to go into effect Sept. 1, but the COVID-19 situation in Idaho delayed the start. Now, St. Luke’s health system says only 0.6% of their employees are non-compliant.
TWIN FALLS, ID
pinejournal.com

St. Luke's announces visitor limits starting Saturday

St. Luke's in Duluth announced Friday it is limiting visitors to patients beginning Saturday. Patients with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 may not have any visitors until the patient is no longer contagious. Exceptions include one adult support person during labor and delivery, two parents or guardians of pediatric patients and up to two visitors at a time, with a limit of four per day, for end-of-life visitation.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

St. Luke’s Seeing Uptick in Adults Receiving Booster Shot

DULUTH, Minn. — With the CDC and FDA approving boosters for adults, local hospitals are seeing more people come in to get the shot. St. Luke’s tells us it’s seeing a staggering 500 people a day come in for their booster shot. They’re also seeing people still come in wanting...
DULUTH, MN
idahobusinessreview.com

Jacobsen promoted at St. Luke’s

St. Luke’s Wood River’s Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer, Carmen Jacobsen, RN, BSN, MPH, NE-BC, has been promoted to vice president of care management. Almita Nunnelee, St. Luke’s Center of Excellence Quality programs director, will serve as interim until a permanent replacement is named. Jacobsen joined St. Luke’s as Chief Nursing Officer in 2016 and has served in the role since 2018. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, she was a nurse leader for Providence Health and Services in Portland, Oregon. As St. Luke’s vice president of care management, she will oversee the continued development and evolution of St. Luke’s care management function, which enables the coordinated and smooth movement of patients between care providers, sites of care and episodes of care. Jacobsen said that throughout her career she has believed that health outcomes can be improved by working upstream and downstream, following individuals through time and adapting to their needs can make a tremendous impact on the health and well-being of individuals as well as work to lower total cost of health care.
PORTLAND, OR
Bangor Daily News

Maine’s shortage of behavioral health services is stressing emergency rooms

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the Maine Crisis Hotline at 888-568-1112. Kelly Barton is the president of Maine Behavioral Healthcare....
MAINE STATE
Times News

St. Luke’s Anderson Campus marks 10th anniversary

When St. Luke’s Anderson Campus opened a decade ago, it was the first new, full-service, acute-care hospital in Pennsylvania in 40 years. Built on 500 acres of farmland with a state-of-the-art cancer center, medical office building, specialty and primary care services – along with private rooms, beautiful views and plenty of parking – the campus was and still is unique to the area.
HEALTH SERVICES
Post-Journal

St. Luke’s To Celebrate Food, Farmers

On the Sunday before Thanksgiving, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is thinking about food – and the farmers that make it possible. “Each week we set a table to provide a spiritual feast–offering a fragment of bread and a dip of wine to remind us to give thanks for the gifts of life,” said the Rev. Luke Fodor, the church’s rector. “Eucharist means Thanksgiving and with the clear in our minds and fresh in our hearts, we leave church to discover its abundance in our word. As we celebrate the harvest, we want to celebrate those who feed us.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
Idaho Mountain Express

St. Luke’s asks for donations of crutches for patients

The St. Luke’s Health System is asking people to donate new or gently used crutches—particularly adult crutches—to give to patients in need. Ongoing supply-chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to shortages of aluminum, which has led to a widespread shortage of crutches. Starting Monday, Nov. 29, crutches...
KETCHUM, ID
Southern Minnesota News

Two area COVID deaths confirmed

COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday. Tuesday data is often higher than a normal single-day report because it includes numbers from the weekend and Monday. In Blue Earth County, the death involved a person in their early 80’s, while...
BLUE EARTH, MN

