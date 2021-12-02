VIDEO: Suspects wanted for hit-and-run, shooting in Del Rey neighborhood

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KNX) — Surveillance video captures the moment gunshots go off in the Del Rey neighborhood of Los Angeles, with one of the rounds going through the living room window of a nearby apartment, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 21, and drivers involved are wanted by police for both a car-to-car shooting and a hit-and-run crash in the neighborhood near the 5000 block of South Slauson Avenue.

“It was reported that the occupant(s) of a blue Hyundai Elantra and the occupant(s) of a silver Infiniti G35 or similar had shot at each other with an unknown type of firearm,” investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement , explaining that when officers arrived they found the aftermath of the hit-and-run crash in front of the Culver Slauson Recreation Center.

The victim whose truck was damaged is a longtime Del Rey resident and the sole provider for a family of five who police said is now unable to support his family.

Surveillance video shared by LAPD, shows both cars involved. In one portion, the blue Hyundai with exterior neon lights is seen driving down the street, followed by the Infiniti about one minute before gunshots are heard.

In another portion of the surveillance footage, a small, white SUV-style vehicle and black four-door sedan are seen chasing after both cars.

“During the ensuing car chase, video footage captured the sound of a second car to car shooting that was believed to have occurred near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and Slauson Avenue Boulevard,” LAPD said.

At this time detectives are not sure which cars were involved in the second shooting or if anyone was struck by gunfire. They have confirmed that the apartment that was hit by the first shots was occupied at the time, but said no one inside was hurt.

The four suspect vehicles involved in the crime spree are:

-Vehicle 1 is described as a Blue 2014 – 2016 Hyundai Elantra with exterior neon lights and extensive damage to its front fender.

-Vehicle 2 is described as a Silver Infiniti G35 Sedan or similar with possible collision damage to the front fender.

-Vehicle 3 is described a small White SUV or crossover style vehicle.

-Vehicle 4 is described as a Black 4-Door Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD at 310-482-6369 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

