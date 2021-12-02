ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC continues to urge everyone to get the COVID vaccine

By Kdka News Staff
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) UPMC leaders today continued to stress the need for everyone who's eligible to be vaccinated, to do so, as the Omicron variant has now come to the U.S.

At a press briefing today, UPMC leaders said its robust COVID 19 testing and adaptive clinical infrastructure will allow the health system to quickly provide guidance on the new Omicron variant.

Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at UPMC says it's unknown just how effective current vaccines will be against Omicron.

No matter what though, UPMC's chief medical officer says getting the vaccine and booster shot is the best way to go.

