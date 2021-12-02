ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson left frustrated by controversial Celtic winner

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1pj8_0dCfHL1p00

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson claimed his side would need to play “doubly well” to get points at Celtic Park after hitting out at the decision to allow Kyogo Furuhashi’s only goal.

Furuhashi was clearly ahead of the Hearts defence and looked marginally ahead of the ball too when Anthony Ralston drilled in a cross which the Japan international turned home to give Celtic a 1-0 win.

Both sides had chances in an intriguing cinch Premiership encounter with Hearts pressing hard for an equaliser.

Neilson was proud of his side but frustrated with referee Bobby Madden and his officials.

Detailing his two main emotions, Neilson said: “The first one is frustration that we have been done by a poor decision for their goal, and the second one is pride in the players because I thought we played exceptionally well, especially the second half. We pressed the game well, got up on it, had belief in ourselves.

“We came here about three months ago in the cup and couldn’t get in the game. Tonight’s performance was where we need to get to but we need to do it consistently and we need to score goals.”

When asked for his opinion on the goal, Neilson said: “It was offside. The linesman (Alan Mulvanny) has got to make a decision. It’s a key decision in the game and he doesn’t make it.

“He is looking straight along the line, he can see he is offside and he doesn’t put his flag up, and that’s the disappointing thing. I have seen it, he is ahead of the ball, he is offside.

“There were a few decisions which were a little bit strange to say the least.”

Neilson was reluctant to talk further about his frustration with the officials after recently serving a three-match touchline ban following a red card at Ibrox, when he had argued that Rangers midfielder Juninho Bacuna should have been sent off.

“To be honest, nobody cares do they? Let’s be honest,” Neilson said. “We just move on, don’t we? That’s what happens in football.

“You fill a couple of lines in the morning and then it’s Livingston on Sunday so there’s no point talking about it now.

“I said my piece after we were at Ibrox and I had to write a report to say what I meant by it and I got chased up about it. I can’t be bothered to be honest with you, it’s football in Scotland, on to Sunday now.

“That’s the way it goes. We need to come here and play doubly well to get the points.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou disagreed that the officials had been the difference.

“That’s not my analysis, I think we were the better team and we deserved to win,” he said.

Postecoglou added that he was “generally pleased” with the performance.

He added: “A bit frustrated because we need to be more ruthless, we need to put teams away for our dominance and we didn’t, so we kind of kept them in the game a little bit.

“Having said that, we still defended well, Joe (Hart) only had one outstanding save to make.”

Postecoglou lost Ralston, Stephen Welsh and Jota to injury during the game but will have Cameron Carter-Vickers back from a personal issue for Sunday’s trip to face Dundee United.

“It’s a good sign of resilience because we lost some key players during the game, and it was Carl Starfelt, Tommy Rogic and Adam Montgomery’s first game for four or five weeks,” the Celtic manager said.

“We picked up some injuries, I don’t know the extent. Tony is probably the one that’s the most concerning because for him to come off I assume it has to be something significant.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Robbie Neilson calls on Hearts to have more belief following defeat at Celtic

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson urged his players to have more trust in their ability after an encouraging but ultimately frustrating night at Celtic Park. Neilson was adamant that Kyogo Furuhashi’s winning goal in the 1-0 defeat for Hearts was clearly offside, but he was also proud of his side’s performance, especially in the second half when they created several good opportunities.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Last night Ange put Robbie Neilson in his place

Celtic won by a single goal in the end last night against Hearts at Celtic Park, with Kyogo Furuhashi getting the only goal of the game after some lightening quick play. Celtic did batter the Edinburgh side for large parts of the game, just as they had done at Tyncastle earlier in the season.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Starfelt
Person
Juninho Bacuna
Person
Anthony Ralston
Person
Stephen Welsh
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Robbie Neilson
Absolute Chelsea

Mason Mount Hails Unselfish Kai Havertz for Chelsea Role as Blues Edge Past Watford

Mason Mount has lauded Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz for being unselfish for the 22-year-old's goal to help Thomas Tuchel's side to all three points against Watford. Havertz assisted Mount in the 29th minute for Chelsea's opener at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night. Marcos Alonso found the German, who could have easily taken a shot at goal, but he found the simpler pass across to Mount who slotted it past Daniel Bachmann in front of the travelling support.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Celtic avoided major mistake as manager set for sack

When Celtic appointed Ange Postecoglou in the summer, it is safe to say that a large part of the fanbase was not very excited. At the end of the day, he did not have much experience in European football before arriving at Parkhead, although he did enjoy a lot of success in both Japan and Australia. But many felt a bit disappointed after the club had been linked with Eddie Howe for months before it ultimately did not end up transpiring.
SOCCER
FanSided

Celtic manager makes brilliant Tom Rogic prediction

When Celtic let Ryan Christie leave in the summer and did not sign a replacement, many felt that the club could find themselves in trouble. The Scottish midfielder had been a huge part of this team for years and had also played some tremendous football ever since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as manager in the summer. But one man who has filled in for him quite well is Tom Rogic.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtic Park#Rangers#Dundee United#Ibrox
SkySports

Hibs frustrated by ticket split with Celtic for League Cup final

Hibernian say they are "incredibly frustrated" that their request for an even ticket split with Celtic for the Scottish League Cup final was ignored. Jack Ross' side will return to Hampden Park on December 19 to face Celtic, having beaten Rangers in the semi-final. Around 17,500 Hibs fans will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Robbie Stockdale frustrated as ‘sloppy goals’ cost Rochdale

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale was left to rue two sloppy goals but found it difficult to criticise his side’s performance in the 2-2 draw against Stevenage. Dale dominated the first half and led twice only to be pegged back by Elliott List levellers on both occasions. “If I look at...
SOCCER
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou reveals why he made controversial Celtic decision

For a while, it had looked like Celtic were headed for a famous win away in Germany against Bayer Leverkusen. The hosts had taken an early lead but goals from Josip Juranovic and Jota had put Ange Postecoglou’s side in the driver’s seat. And with a mixture of luck and an inspired Joe Hart in goal, they held on to their lead for quite some time, and it was starting to look like all three points were in their sights.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
BBC

Havertz your star man in Chelsea win

Kai Havertz was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over Watford to stay top of the Premier League. The German forward provided a clever lay-off for Mason Mount to hit home the Blues' first of the evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Watford manager Ranieri frustrated with Leicester defeat

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri insisted that poor conditions were not to blame for his side losing 4-2 to Leicester City in the Premier League. The Hornets were unable to pick up anything from the game away from home, with heavy snow falling at the King Power Stadium for most of the contest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Celtic coach turned down chance to become manager

Following his arrival in the summer, Ange Postecoglou has brought a sense of stability at Celtic. That was completely missing in the previous season, both on and off the pitch. For a long time, it was clear that Neil Lennon was not going to remain the club’s manager for long and then, John Kennedy was also expected to be replaced as the caretaker manager by the end of the campaign, which is what happened.
SOCCER
FanSided

Celtic told to make move for £5 million Premiership left-back

Left-back is an area that has been a worry for Celtic for a long-time now. Kieran Tierney left the club in the summer of 2019 in a record move to join Arsenal. Since then though, the Hoops have not been able to find a proper replacement for him in their starting XI. Several players have come in but nobody has quite managed to nail down their spot in the team for any considerable length of time.
SOCCER
BBC

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Celtic midfielders Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic should be fit but defenders Christopher Jullien, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor and forward Giorgos Giakoumakis are still missing. Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime has been sent for a scan to determine the extent of his ankle injury and will miss the trip to Glasgow. Defender Taylor Moore returns from suspension and winger Alex Cochrane is expected to return to the starting line-up.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy