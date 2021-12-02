'You think you're smart enough that it's not going to happen': Raleigh family scammed for $1,800

Today, Friday, December 3rd, chef Scott Crawford will open the doors to Crawford Cookshop – located at 401 Main Street in downtown Clayton – his most casual restaurant to-date. Crawford Cookshop celebrates simple, delicious “Americana” style food from a wood-fired grill – with signature Crawford style. Crawford tapped North Carolina native Bryan Slattery as Chef de Cuisine. Slattery, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and former Crawford mentee at the Forbes 5-star Cloister at Sea Island in Georgia, recently served with Michelin star-rated chef Brandon Sharp at Carolina Inns’ Crossroads Chapel Hill, honed his butchery skills at Carolina Butcher Shop in Angier, and his barbecue techniques in his backyard with his father over the past two decades. Crawford Cookshop will be open Tuesday-Saturday, and does not take reservations. Get all the details and view their menu here.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO