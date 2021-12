A year ago, nobody was sure when we would be able to cruise again, or what it would feel like when we did. Now we have our answer. Because the entire cruise industry held hands on a cooperative approach to health, safety, and customer care, ships have been returning steadily to the water over the second half of this year. And the experience, in terms of onboard service and the direct, immersive access guests have to destinations, is unparalleled anywhere else in the world of travel. As sailings start up again, we dive into the trends to watch as the sector reopens, insider tips, and the sleek new ships and groundbreaking itineraries coming next year.

