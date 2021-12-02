ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Creek, CO

Odermatt wins Birds of Prey super-G; Canadian surprising 3rd

By PAT GRAHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVTM1_0dCfGygv00
1 of 7

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Marco Odermatt charged precisely where he needed to charge along the challenging super-G course. The Swiss racer took chances only where he knew he could.

Odermatt is quickly turning into one to watch with the Beijing Olympics two months away, gliding through the steep and sun-drenched Birds of Prey course Thursday to capture his second World Cup victory of the young season.

He navigated the technical super-G setup in 1 minute, 8.61 seconds to hold off Austria’s Matthias Mayer by 0.78 seconds. The real surprise was Canada’s Broderick Thompson, who finished third while wearing bib No. 35 — a rare podium finish for someone not in the top 30 entrants.

Thompson’s overriding emotion after earning his first top-three World Cup showing?

“Disbelief,” the 27-year-old Thompson said.

The 24-year-old Odermatt is certainly impressing his rivals.

“His skiing is good. His tactic is very aggressive,” Mayer said. “And that’s what makes him so fast.”

This marked back-to-back super-G wins for Odermatt at Beaver Creek (sandwiched around last season’s cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic). In 2019, he was on edge the whole way down.

In this one, same thing.

“You had to attack and be clever in some sections and the combination worked well,” said Odermatt, who also won a giant slalom race in Austria in October. “It’s really difficult here, as always. You just have to trust your feeling and your skiing.”

Not to be overshadowed was the performance of Thompson, whose late charge was the surprise of the afternoon and knocked Germany’s Andreas Sander off the podium.

Thompson paid close attention to the trouble spots that proved problematic for some early racers, in particular a tricky and fast section up top that went from full sunlight into darkness. The shadows weren’t as prevalent when the competitors made their prerace inspection.

But Thompson found a fast line through there and to the finish.

“I knew I had a decent run, but I looked at the time and seeing third — I can’t put words to it,” said Thompson, whose best World Cup finish entering the race was eighth in an Alpine combined event in 2017. “I honestly still can’t really believe it.”

His coach could.

“Did I see a podium run today? We know if he puts it together, he’s capable of that,” said Canadian coach John Kucera, who was the downhill world champion in 2009. “But for sure, that was an exciting result.”

The top American finisher was Ryan Cochran-Siegle in a tie for 19th, 1.95 seconds behind Odermatt. Fourteen racers didn’t finish the challenging course; Felix Monsen of Sweden had a quick run going but crashed near the end and slid across the finish line.

“It was very technical, actually,” said Mayer, a two-time Olympic champion. “We can see that so many racers did not finish. They missed a gate anywhere, especially on the flat area and at the finish jump. It was a very technical (race). That’s how a super-G should be.”

There will be another super-G at Beaver Creek on Friday, followed by downhills Saturday and Sunday.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
batonrougenews.net

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vail Daily

Birds of Prey World Cup races a go after FIS snow control

The Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup speed races in Beaver Creek have been confirmed following the International Ski Federation’s official snow control on Sunday. The races will take place Dec. 3-5, with two super-G races and a downhill scheduled. “We look forward to hosting the world’s best men’s Alpine...
BEAVER CREEK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Creek, CO
Beaver Creek, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Reuters

Lake Louise super-G cancelled as weather disrupts speed events

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The first alpine skiing World Cup super-G of the season was cancelled on Sunday as snow and high temperatures wrecked havoc with the opening speed races on the calendar. The world's top speed skiers were left idling in the Canadian Rockies for much...
WEATHER
Jalopnik

I Visited An Abandoned Nazi Vacation Spot After My $600 Minivan Stranded Me In Sweden

It was the fall of 2020, and I was galavanting around Europe in a rare diesel manual Chrysler minivan that I had bought for 500 Euros. I had just driven 1,000 miles from Nürnberg, Germany to the middle of nowhere, Sweden, and I had a Germany-bound Ferry to catch in the morning. Unfortunately, I had stopped to work, and my laptop had drained the vehicle’s battery. I was stuck.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Mayer
Person
Marco Odermatt
Person
Andreas Sander
Person
Broderick Thompson
wincountry.com

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt wins first super-G of World Cup season

(Reuters) – Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won the opening men’s World Cup super-G at Beaver Creek, Colorado on Thursday, picking up where he left off last season. Odermatt, winner of the final World Cup super-G of the 2020-21 season in March, navigated his way down the Birds of Prey course in one minute, 8.61 seconds.
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Canadian Broderick Thompson claims first podium in men's super-G race

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. -- Canadian skier Broderick Thompson claimed his first-ever podium finish in the men's super-G race at Beaver Creek on Thursday and stole some fanfare away from first-place finisher Marco Odermatt of Switzerland. Odermatt smoothly glided through the steep and sun-drenched Birds of Prey course to post his...
SPORTS
realvail.com

Two Americans in the top 25 in opening super G at Birds of Prey World Cup

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Thursday issued the following press release on the men’s super G race on the Birds of Prey course in Beaver Creek:. he Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colo. got underway on Thursday, Dec. 2, yielding some decent results for the American men. Ryan Cochran-Siegle was the top U.S. finisher, skiing into a tie at 19th with Switzerland’s Thomas Tumler. Travis Ganong tied for his position of 22nd with France’s Mathieu Faivre.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Downhill Skiing#Super G#Canadian#Ap#Swiss
The Independent

World Cup skiers get quarantine exemptions for Swiss races

Quarantine exemptions were given Thursday to hundreds of people arriving in Switzerland from Canada so women's World Cup ski races can go ahead next week.The International Ski Federation said the canton of Graubünden “granted participants exceptional entry into Switzerland” for the races on Dec. 11-12 in St. Moritz.The two super-G races were in doubt after the Swiss federal government added Canada to its travel red list, which requires a mandatory quarantine to help control the virus and the new omicron variant.Hundreds of skiers, coaches, technicians and race officials are currently in the Canadian resort of Lake Louise for downhill...
SPORTS
the-journal.com

Back from knee injury, Kilde wins super-G, Ganong takes 3rd

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) - Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway won a World Cup super-G race Friday less than a year after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Kilde finished a tricky and technical Birds of Prey course in 1 minute, 10.26 seconds to edge Marco Odermatt - the super-G winner the day before - by a scant 0.03 seconds. American Travis Ganong wound up third with a fast early run - he was second to go - that held up to earn his first World Cup super-G podium finish.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Summit Daily News

Beaver Creek hosts Birds of Prey World Cup through Dec. 5

Beaver Creek ski area in nearby Eagle County opened for the season Monday, Nov. 29, with over 70 acres of terrain. The ski area will be hosting the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup competition through Sunday, Dec. 5. The event will bring an international roster of...
BEAVER CREEK, CO
olympics.com

Kilde seals Beaver Creek super-G; history for USA’s Ganong

The second day of men’s super-G World Cup action from Beaver Creek, Colorado's fabled Birds of Prey course saw an impressive winning performance from Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who crossed to the finish line with a time of 1.10.26 to edge out silver-winner Marco Odermatt of Switzerland. The 2013 junior...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
Country
Canada
Country
Germany
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy